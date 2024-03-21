Biden administration tightens environmental regulations to promote electric vehicles

The Democratic government set a goal of 56% of all new vehicles sold to be electric by 2032.

Joe Biden's government insists on promoting the use of electric vehicles. It announced stricter regulations on vehicle exhaust emissions. The Democratic administration's goal is to accelerate the auto industry's shift toward electric cars.

Within the goals established by the Biden administration, 56% of all new vehicles sold are expected to be electric by 2032. The Environmental Protection Agency explained that the measures announced this Wednesday will prevent 7 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years.

"The final standards are projected to accelerate the transition to clean vehicle technologies. EPA projects that from MYs 2030-2032 manufacturers may choose to produce battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for about 30 percent to 56 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales and about 20 percent to 32 percent of new medium-duty vehicle sales. EPA also projects that consumers will see an increase in the availability of other clean vehicle technologies, including hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, as well as cleaner gasoline vehicles," read the guidelines published by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Multipollutant emissions standards for light and medium-duty vehicles for the years 2027 and post... by Santiago Adolfo Ospital on Scribd

Likewise, the agency explained that the vehicle technology costs of this program are estimated at an annual value of $40 billion. The draft indicates that there will be a gradual reduction in the amount of pollutants allowed in vehicle exhaust emissions year after year. Car manufacturers that do not meet the established standards will face sanctions.

Problems with electric vehicles

The decision by the Democratic government comes at a time when there have been warnings about problems in the electric vehicle industry. In January, the car rental company Hertz announced that it was selling around 20,000 electric vehicles available from its subsidiary in the United States. The company highlighted that the costs resulting from crashes and accidents were too high compared to gasoline cars.

These are not the only problems that occur with electric cars. A Consumer Reports survey found that electric vehicles are less "reliable" than those with traditional gasoline engines.

The survey, which indicates which vehicle brands are most reliable for drivers, revealed that owners of electric cars reported 79% more problems in their cars than those that run on gasoline engines manufactured from 2000 to 2023. The figure increases to 146% more problems for plug-in hybrid cars. However, hybrid models that do not require charging have 26% fewer problems than combustion cars.