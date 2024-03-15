Ben Shapiro will host a Trump fundraiser: He's 'the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term.'

Although Trump was not the conservative commentator's first choice, he noted that the country cannot endure another four years of Biden.

Ben Shapiro endorsed Donald Trump for president. While he had previously pushed Ron DeSantis' candidacy, the popular conservative commentator will support Trump's candidacy. However, not content with this, he announced that he will raise funds to strengthen Trump's campaign and explained his reasons on his daily program.

The author of "The Right Side of History" made the announcement public on "The Ben Shapiro Show," where he dedicated a few minutes to explaining himself to his listeners. "As most of you know, I'm voting for Donald Trump in November. I've said so many many times at this point, but I'm not just voting for Donald Trump, next week, I will be co-hosting a fundraiser for him," he began.

He later acknowledged that he would have eventually voted for Ron DeSantis but that the priority now is to remove Joe Biden from the White House, whom he defined as the "worst president of my lifetime." What is this about? Simply because "America was better off under Donald Trump."

I’m co-hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump next week. Here’s why. pic.twitter.com/K4vf2Tv4l5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 15, 2024

"America was safer and more prosperous"

Shapiro then proceeded to list all the areas that were better under the Republican's management, recalling President Biden's failures.

"America was safer and more prosperous. When Donald Trump was president, we did not have an open border. We were not flooding our country with at least 7 million illegal immigrants overwhelming our cities, leaving our country wide open to the plague of Chinese and Mexican drug cartel-backed fentanyl poisoning," Shapiro noted.

"When Donald Trump was president, we didn't have a president who tried to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force 80 million Americans to take a vaccine or lose their jobs, and my company didn't have to sue to stop it. When Donald Trump was president, we didn't have 40-year highs in inflation and decreasing real wages. When Donald Trump was president, we didn't have a federal attempt to teach children that boys can be girls and vice versa, or to force taxpayers to subsidize abortion or to target religious institutions for the great crime of upholding traditional Judeo-Christian values," continued the author of "The Authoritarian Moment."

"America cannot afford another Joe Biden term"

The commentator also acknowledged that he would continue to criticize the former president, whom he took advantage of to define as a "defective human being."

Finally, Shapiro spoke directly to those Republicans who, as he acknowledges in the video, would have preferred another candidate: "Donald Trump is the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term, and a second Joe Biden term means America is in dire dire trouble. It is that simple. I encourage all of you, who, like me, would have preferred another nominee for the GOP, to recognize this is now a binary race. It is Trump or it is Biden. And unlike in 2016, we don't have to guess at what a Trump Administration will be. We also don't have to guess what a Biden Administration will be. We know. America cannot afford another term of Joe Biden."

"That's why I'm not just giving Donald Trump my vote, I'm giving him my money," he concluded.