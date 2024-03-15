Politics

Ben Shapiro will host a Trump fundraiser: He's 'the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term.'

Although Trump was not the conservative commentator's first choice, he noted that the country cannot endure another four years of Biden.

Ben Shapiro
Wikimedia Commons
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 15, 2024
2 minutes read

Ben Shapiro endorsed Donald Trump for president. While he had previously pushed Ron DeSantis' candidacy, the popular conservative commentator will support Trump's candidacy. However, not content with this, he announced that he will raise funds to strengthen Trump's campaign and explained his reasons on his daily program.

The author of "The Right Side of History" made the announcement public on "The Ben Shapiro Show," where he dedicated a few minutes to explaining himself to his listeners. "As most of you know, I'm voting for Donald Trump in November. I've said so many many times at this point, but I'm not just voting for Donald Trump, next week, I will be co-hosting a fundraiser for him," he began.

He later acknowledged that he would have eventually voted for Ron DeSantis but that the priority now is to remove Joe Biden from the White House, whom he defined as the "worst president of my lifetime." What is this about? Simply because "America was better off under Donald Trump."

"America was safer and more prosperous"

Shapiro then proceeded to list all the areas that were better under the Republican's management, recalling President Biden's failures.

"America was safer and more prosperous. When Donald Trump was president, we did not have an open border. We were not flooding our country with at least 7 million illegal immigrants overwhelming our cities, leaving our country wide open to the plague of Chinese and Mexican drug cartel-backed fentanyl poisoning," Shapiro noted.

"When Donald Trump was president, we didn't have a president who tried to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force 80 million Americans to take a vaccine or lose their jobs, and my company didn't have to sue to stop it. When Donald Trump was president, we didn't have 40-year highs in inflation and decreasing real wages. When Donald Trump was president, we didn't have a federal attempt to teach children that boys can be girls and vice versa, or to force taxpayers to subsidize abortion or to target religious institutions for the great crime of upholding traditional Judeo-Christian values," continued the author of "The Authoritarian Moment."

"America cannot afford another Joe Biden term"

The commentator also acknowledged that he would continue to criticize the former president, whom he took advantage of to define as a "defective human being."

Finally, Shapiro spoke directly to those Republicans who, as he acknowledges in the video, would have preferred another candidate: "Donald Trump is the man standing between America and a second Joe Biden term, and a second Joe Biden term means America is in dire dire trouble. It is that simple. I encourage all of you, who, like me, would have preferred another nominee for the GOP, to recognize this is now a binary race. It is Trump or it is Biden. And unlike in 2016, we don't have to guess at what a Trump Administration will be. We also don't have to guess what a Biden Administration will be. We know. America cannot afford another term of Joe Biden."

"That's why I'm not just giving Donald Trump my vote, I'm giving him my money," he concluded.

Topics:

Recommendation

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders presents a proposal to reduce the work week to 32 hours for the same pay

Se decide el futuro de Fani Willis en el caso de extorsión de Trump: el juez McAfee anuncia que se pronunciará en las próximas dos semanas

Judge rules that Fani Willis or Nathan Wade must drop the case against Trump in Georgia

Chuck Schumer celebra el resultado de una votación en el Senado.

"It's irresponsible": harsh criticism of Chuck Schumer for calling for Netanyahu's dismissal

Fuentes cercanas a Bob Menéndez aseguran que el senador no buscará la reelección en noviembre

Judge rejects Senator Menendez's argument that legislative immunity protects him from bribery accusations

El congresista demócrata Vicente González recibe duras críticas por comparar al movimiento “Latinos por Trump" con "Judíos por Hitler"

Democratic Congressman Vicente González receives harsh criticism for comparing the 'Latinos for Trump' movement with 'Jews for Hitler'

Como en la Guerra Fría: se descubre que Trump lanzó una operación secreta de la CIA en redes sociales chinas contra el régimen de Xi Jinping en 2019

Cold War tactics: Trump launched a secret CIA operation on Chinese social networks against Xi Jinping's regime in 2019

El equipo legal de Trump apela el fallo electoral de Colorado en la Corte Suprema

Judicial setback for Trump: his request to dismiss the classified documents case was denied

Republican senators and representatives ask Biden to designate Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization

Brian Kemp, en un discurso.

Georgia governor signs law allowing state commission to discipline and dismiss prosecutors