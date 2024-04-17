Sports World

Chinese runner's Beijing Half Marathon victory investigated for cheating

In the final stretch of the race, three African runners allowed He Jie to overtake them to take the top spot on the podium.

He Jie, atleta chino
He Jie (AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 17, 2024
Less than a minute

The results of the Beijing Half Marathon perplexed the world. He Jie, a local runner, won after overtaking, in the last stretch of the popular race, two Kenyan runners and one Ethiopian who were fighting for victory. However, he did not do so by pushing to overtake them, but rather because the three African runners appeared to let their rival to move into first place and climb to the top of the podium.

The footage shows one of the African runners pointing out the end of the race to Jie. Subsequently, the three slow down their pace and start gesturing to the Chinese athlete, encouraging him to cross the finish line in first place.

This event has prompted the organizers of the event to launch an investigation into possible cheating among the competitors, although Mnangat, one of the African athletes, assured that he let Jie win because he is a friend, according to The South China Morning Post.

