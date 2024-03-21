Attorney General Letitia James is already preparing to seize Trump's properties

Letitia James, Attorney General of New York, is already preparing to seize former President Donald Trump's properties in New York.

According to The Post Millennial, after Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump guilty of civil fraud, James filed a lawsuit in Westchester County to seize the former president's golf course and private estate in Seven Springs, near northern Manhattan.

The attorney general refuted the Trump team's claims that the former president could not make bond to pay the $464 million bond and threatened to seize his assets.

“A lawyer for Letitia James argued in a legal filing on Wednesday that the court ought to reject Trump's 'extraordinary request' to appeal without posting the entire sum. The former president called the bond 'practically impossible' to pay,” The Post Millennial reported.

Meanwhile, in the last week, the former president's lawyers attacked James' "unconstitutional" attempts to seize Trump's assets in New York.

According to Trump's legal team, it's practically impossible to make bond for the full amount as it would require cash reserves close to $1 billion, which is "unprecedented for a private company."

However, the prosecutor's office pushed back, arguing that Trump's request is "extraordinary" and "improper." Attorney General James pointed out that Trump should secure the entire value with multiple sureties or put up his real estate properties as collateral.

This Thursday, Clifford S. Robert, the former president's lawyer, sent a letter to the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court on Thursday criticizing James for her “unconstitutional” efforts, Fox News reported.

“It would be completely illogical — and the definition of an unconstitutional Excessive Fine and a Taking — to require Defendants to sell properties at all, and especially in a ‘fire sale,’ in order to be able to appeal the lawless Supreme Court judgment, as that would cause harm that cannot be repaired once the Defendants do win, as is overwhelmingly likely, on appeal,” Robert wrote in the letter.

According to the former president's lawyer, James and the New York Supreme Court have “sought to impose a patently unreasonable, unjust, and unconstitutional (under both the Federal and New York State Constitutions) bond condition, which would cause irreparable harm and foreclose any review of Supreme Court’s deeply flawed decision in this case.”

“In short, while attempting to cynically and wrongfully tar the Defendants’ witnesses as ‘unreliable,’ the Attorney General does not actually dispute the truth of a single one of their specific claims,” Robert wrote. “This is unsurprising because these claims are undeniable to those with knowledge of real estate and sureties.”

While this dispute is ongoing, former President Trump has four days, until Monday, to secure $464 million bond or convince the appeals court to appeal the sentence without needing to post bond. If he fails to do so, James may begin to seize his assets in New York.