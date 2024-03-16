At least one dead and five injured in a shooting at a bar in Indianapolis

According to Indianapolis authorities, the alleged suspect is on the run. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

A shooting inside a bar in Indianapolis (Indiana) left at least one dead and five injured early Saturday morning. The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. when several officers heard gunshots and responded to 800 Broad Ripple Avenue, where the shooting took place.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released a statement obtained by ABC News reporting that five men were shot and taken to various hospitals in the area. The paramedics declared one of them dead while the other four are recovering from their injuries. Another injured person was found later and was also taken to a nearby hospital:

When officers arrived, they located a total of five adult male victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). Those officers provided first aid to those victims on the scene. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived shortly after and transported those victims to area hospitals.

The perpetrator of the Indianapolis bar shooting remains on the run

Police have opened an investigation. The alleged suspect is on the run and has a warrant out for their arrest. In addition, the Marion County Coroner's Office joined the investigation and is performing an autopsy on the victim who was killed, as detailed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) in its statement:

IMPD homicide and aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

The identity of the deceased and the conditions of the other five injured men are currently unknown. However, forensic experts said that once the family is notified of the death, the identity of the victim will be released to the public.