At least 45% of Hispanics support mass deportations of illegal immigrants

A survey conducted by Axios revealed that there is a shift in the way Americans view the immigration issue due to fears of increased insecurity.

Half of Americans say they would support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Among Hispanics, at least 45% would agree with applying the deportation policy for those without papers. This was revealed by a new Axios Vibes survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

"Amid a record number of border crossings, nearly two-thirds of Americans said illegal immigration is a real crisis, not a politically driven media narrative.," the Axios report detailed.

The numbers come at a time when the country is living an unprecedented immigration crisis, accentuated since Joe Biden came to power. In fact, the survey explained that although Americans have historically not supported the mass deportation of immigrants, that reality could be changing as fears grow over increased insecurity.

Americans are open to former President Trump's harshest immigration plans, spurred on by a record surge of illegal border crossings and a relentless messaging war waged by Republicans.

"Americans typically aren't eager to deport immigrants who have put down roots in the U.S. But the poll of 6,251 U.S. adults suggests that the dynamic may be changing amid rising fears about crime and violence," the study said.

"58% said they support orderly immigration"

In that sense, the survey also found that the main fears of citizens are the increase in crime, drugs and violence rates (21%); the additional costs to taxpayers (18%) and the risk of terrorism and national security (17%).

Furthermore, the majority of those surveyed believe that safe and orderly immigration should be promoted. 65% believe that the Administration should facilitate legal entry for anyone looking for a better life so they do not have to do so illegally.

"58% said they support expanding legal pathways for orderly immigration, while 46% said asylum seekers should be protected if their cases are legitimate.

68% said illegal immigration causes major problems in communities, while only 27% said the same about legal immigration." the survey detailed.