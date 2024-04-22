Antisemitic protests on college campuses increase: Students at MIT, Emerson College and Tufts set up encampments following in Columbia's footsteps

Several students from Emerson College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Tufts University joined the antisemitic protests that have erupted at several universities across the country, including erecting tents on the university campuses.

Setting up of the encampments occurred Sunday night, and students further dispersed across the campus grounds of their respective schools Monday morning after violent demonstrations took place at Columbia that resulted in the arrest of more than 100 students.

"We were definitely inspired by what's going on at Columbia," said Owen Buxton, a senior at Emerson College. "They put out the call for universities across the country, and we answered," he added.

Pro-Palestine protestors blocking the entrance to NYU. Last night Columbia was taken over by t*rrorist sympathizers. A Jewish student was stabbed in the eye at Yale. What on earth is going on at these college campuses?!pic.twitter.com/8BtGqh9dBF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Jewish students have expressed concerns for their safety. Talia Khan, university co-president of the Israel Alliance, explained that the proximity of these makeshift camps to the Hillel Center for Jewish students at MIT makes her feel vulnerable.

Avi Balsam, a sophomore at MIT, also expressed concern about the language used in some of the protests. "At MIT, we haven't had any physical violence yet (...) But, I mean, there was a protest on Friday at which people were chanting, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine is Arab' (...) which I see as a direct call for ethnic cleansing or genocide against Jews in Israel. That's very worrisome to me," he said.

White House condemns antisemitic protests on college campuses

The White House also weighed in on antisemitic protests on college campuses. Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary, issued a statement strongly condemning the anti-Israel demonstrations that have spread across several universities in the country.

"While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America," he said.

"Echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable," he added.