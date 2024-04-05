World

After the call between Biden and Netanyahu, Israel will open a border crossing in Gaza to increase humanitarian aid

According to a statement released by the Israeli government, the measure is "necessary to guarantee the continuation of the fighting and achieve the objectives of the war."

JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 5, 2024
Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday about the war between Israel and Hamas. The President of the United States warned Bibi that he should implement a series of measures to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Just hours later, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that it would open a border crossing to allow more access to humanitarian aid.

According to a White House readout of the telephone exchange, the president "made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers."

At the same time, he "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

The conversation led to the statement from the Israeli government, which stated that "this increase in aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to guarantee the continuation of the fighting and achieve the objectives of the war."

Once the initiative is implemented, the Erez checkpoint will be the third open access point for aid entry into Gaza. The Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel and the border with Egypt in Rafah complete the list. According to the letter, the amount of "Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom" will be increased.

Israel's announcement comes just days after criticism over the unintentional attack that took the lives of seven aid workers from the charity group World Central Kitchen, which has since suspended its operations in Gaza.

Biden and Netanyahu addressed the danger of Iran during the call. As confirmed by John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, both leaders spoke of "a very public and very viable real threat from Iran to the security of Israel."

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have hinted that these measures are steps forward. One of them was Kirby, who was asked at a press conference what measures the White House would like to see in Gaza. The official specifically mentioned opening additional crossings and an increase in aid trucks, although he clarified that it would only be the beginning.

