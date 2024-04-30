Society

Actor Brian McCardie dies at age 59

The Scottish actor, known for his roles in the TV series “Outlander” and “Line of Duty,” died “suddenly at home” on Sunday.

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo en el que informan de la muerte del actor Brian McCardie que falleció el domingo, 28 de abril, repentinamente en su casa a los 59 años.
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 30, 2024
Scottish actor Brian McCardie died Sunday at the age of 59. The performer, known for his roles in the series of television "Outlander"and "Line of Duty," died "suddenly at home" this weekend, his sister, fellow actress Sarah McCardie, said in a statement on social media:

The actor, originating from Glasgow, Scotland, gained significant recognition after appearing in an episode of the historical series "Outlander" in 2015 where he played Sir Marcus MacRannoch. He also achieved great popularity after playing crime lord Tommy Hunter in three of the episodes of "Line of Duty," appearing in both the seasons aired in 2012 and 2014.

Other of his most recognizable roles, as seen on his IMDB, were in "Time," "Rebellion," "MI High," "Fortitude," "Crime," "The Last Czars" and "Murder is Easy." In addition, he was also part of the cast of "Blood of My Blood," the prequel series to "Outlander," which is currently wrapping production.

Condolences following the death of Brian McCardie

His agency, United Talented, was quick to comment after learning of the performer's death. In a statement sent to Deadline, the company said they were "shocked and deeply saddened" after learning of the sad news:

We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian’s sudden death. He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.

The creator of "Line of Duty," Jed Mercurio, and the executive producer of the British drama Simon Health also said goodbye to the performer. In a note accessed by BBC, both executives assured that they had felt "honoured" to be able to work with him:

Brian was an incredibly talented actor, and the lasting impact he had as Tommy Hunter is testament to the power of his performance. Off screen, Brian couldn't have been more different from the character he played - he was warm, funny and charming. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

Topics:

