Panera Bread faces new lawsuit over its Charged Lemonade

Panera Bread faces a new lawsuit. This Monday, it was learned that a young man allegedly had to be resuscitated in March when he suffered cardiac arrest after drinking the chain's energy drink called Charged Lemonade.

NBC News, which had exclusive access to the lawsuit, recalled that this is at least the fourth lawsuit filed against the bakery and cafe chain over the drink. Previous lawsuits have blamed the product for two deaths and ongoing health problems.

The lawsuit claims that Luke Adams, 18, had no known health problems when he purchased a chicken sandwich and the lemonade in Monroeville, Penn., on March 9. The document alleges that that night, Adams went to the movies with friends. While watching the movie, a friend heard him making strange sounds and subsequently stopped responding. NBC News highlighted that then "two nurses and a cardiologist who happened to be in the theater performed CPR, the lawsuit said. They also used an automated external defibrillator to shock Adams’ heart — which undoubtedly helped his chances of surviving, said Dr. Andrew Pogozelski, the cardiologist who has treated Adams since the incident." Likewise, the lawsuit detailed that after being taken to the emergency room, the young man suffered two seizures. Medical reports that were included in the legal document indicate that the seizures were of "unclear etiology, possibly related to cardiac arrest secondary to caffeine intake from Panera Charged Lemonade."

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, comes just two weeks after the company decided to recall its Charged Sips drinks.

According to Panera Bread's website, Charged Lemonade contains caffeine, green coffee extract, and guarana extract.