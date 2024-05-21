Panera Bread faces new lawsuit over its Charged Lemonade

Panera Bread faces a new lawsuit. This Monday, it was learned that a young man allegedly had to be resuscitated in March when he suffered cardiac arrest after drinking the chain's energy drink called Charged Lemonade.
NBC News, which had exclusive access to the lawsuit, recalled that this is at least the fourth lawsuit filed against the bakery and cafe chain over the drink. Previous lawsuits have blamed the product for two deaths and ongoing health problems.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in the District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, comes just two weeks after the company decided to recall its Charged Sips drinks.
According to Panera Bread's website, Charged Lemonade contains caffeine, green coffee extract, and guarana extract.