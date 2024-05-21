Society

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough stops sale of Graceland estate with lawsuit

The actress claims that the investment fund claiming the property as collateral for an alleged loan from the family has no evidence of legal grounds.

Mujeres miembro de la familia Presley, de distintas generaciones, posan en un evento. Al centro, Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley y Riley Keough.
(Bauer Griffin / Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
May 21, 2024
1 minute read

Riley Keough, granddaughter and heiress of Elvis Presley, filed a lawsuit to protect the family's historic property, Graceland, from being fraudulently sold. It is a lawsuit against an investment fund that has its eyes on the family estate that houses the tomb of the "King of Rock and Roll."

The legal action by actress Riley Keough comes nearly two years after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. After her death, the investment firm Naussany Investments & Private Lending, alleged that Lisa Marie Presley had an outstanding loan with them and for which Graceland was put up as collateral. The amount owed allegedly amounted to as much as $3.8 million.

Regarding this alleged loan with the family property as collateral, Riley Keough assures that this is a false and fraudulent allegation. According to Presley's granddaughter, her mother never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never granted a deed of trust to said fund. The lawsuit also claims that the documents purporting to prove such loan are false.

With her lawsuit, Keough was able to stop the sale of the property, which was advertised for auction on May 19. The auction was even advertised in the media and was scheduled for May 23 at the Shelby County Courthouse in Memphis, Tenn. Following Keough's lawsuit, a court issued the order to stop the auction this Monday.

Topics:

Recommendation

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore: Dali cargo ship removed nearly two months after crashing into Key Bridge

Jim Otto, leyenda de los Raiders y miembro del Salón de la Fama de la NFL

Raiders legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies

Weapons

Judge blocks Biden rule requiring background checks on private gun sales

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insiste en su inocencia y denuncia una “caza de brujas” luego de que agentes federales allanaran sus casas en Miami y Los Ángeles

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for attacking his girlfriend in 2016: 'My behavior on that video is inexcusable'

Captura de pantalla de un video de CNN en que la cadena anuncia la muerte de su comentarista

Republican commentator and advisor Alice Stewart dies

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi

Judge will reopen sentencing in the case of Paul Pelosi's attacker

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is taking constant hits from the United States, but is it really weakening?

Embarazada

A South Carolina judge upholds the ban on abortion after the sixth week of gestation

Escenas de la destrucción del centro de Houston tras una tormenta mortal

Heat wave puts thousands of people without power after deadly storm in Houston at risk