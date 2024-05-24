World

Acapulco: Five dead and one injured in an armed attack

The Mexican port city is facing a wave of violence, with 539 murders between January and April of this year.

Miembros de la Guardia Nacional montan guardia mientras investigadores de la fiscalía, la policía estatal y personal forense trabajan en la escena del crimen donde cinco personas fueron asesinadas en un mercado de artesanías durante una ola de violencia que golpea el puerto turístico de Acapulco, estado de Guerrero, México, el 23 de mayo de 2024.
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 24, 2024
Acapulco, Mexico, has yet another day with bodies in the streets. Four men and a woman died this Thursday during an attack at a grocery store in an artesinal market.

The Prosecutor's Office of Guerrero reported that, in addition to five deaths, a shooting near the main tourist street in the port city, Avenida Costera Miguel Alemán, left one injured, a municipal worker from the Drinking Water and Sewerage Commission.

According to statements from eyewitnesses collected by local media, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday a group of armed people arrived at the El Pueblito market, shot at the victims and fled, leaving behind 9-millimeter shell casings, in addition to the wounded man and the five dead.

Two more bodies found on Thursday bring the toll to seven deaths in one day in Acapulco. Four days before, authorities had found 10 bodies in various parts of the city.

The town is located in Guerrero, one of the states worst hit by drug trafficking. In 2023, it registered 1,890 murders, according to official data. Last month, it added another 539 to this figure.

The discovery also occurs in the context of the country's most violent electoral process in modern history, according to some estimates.

