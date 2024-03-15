60 evacuated and two hospitalized in a fire in Fort Worth, Texas

Firefighters and the Red Cross responded to calls for help Wednesday morning. The causes of the fire are unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating the causes of a fire at an apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas, that forced the evacuation of about 60 people and left two hospitalized.

The Fort Worth Police Department received several calls for help around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to an official statement. When they arrived at the Handley Oaks Apartments, they "saw heavy fire coming from a bottom floor unit and it was quickly spreading to the units above."

Two adults were taken to a nearby hospital after inhaling dangerous amounts of smoke. The Texan Red Cross team also arrived at the scene to provide assistance to residents.

The fire in some units could be seen in videos posted on social networks: