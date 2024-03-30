YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

Only one day after arriving on the island, Addison Pierre Maalouf was taken hostage by the 400 Mawozo criminal group. The criminals are demanding $600,000 for his release.

YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf was kidnapped in Haiti by one of the gangs that have proclaimed themselves rulers through violence.

Known on the internet as Arab, the American traveled from Atlanta (where he resides) to the Caribbean country to interview Jimmy Barbecue Chérizier, the leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang that forcibly took control of the nation.

$600,000 for his release

Just one day after arriving in Haiti, Maalouf and a Haitian colleague were kidnapped by members of the criminal group 400 Mawozo. The criminals ask for the exact figure of $600,000 in ransom ($400,000 has already been paid).

Lalem - Maalouf's friend - confirmed on his - confirmed on his X account that his partner had been kidnapped in Haiti: