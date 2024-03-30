YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf was kidnapped in Haiti by one of the gangs that have proclaimed themselves rulers through violence.
Known on the internet as Arab, the American traveled from Atlanta (where he resides) to the Caribbean country to interview Jimmy Barbecue Chérizier, the leader of the G9 Family and Allies gang that forcibly took control of the nation.
$600,000 for his release
Just one day after arriving in Haiti, Maalouf and a Haitian colleague were kidnapped by members of the criminal group 400 Mawozo. The criminals ask for the exact figure of $600,000 in ransom ($400,000 has already been paid).
I tried to keep it private for two weeks, but now it's spreading everywhere. Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we are working on getting him out, he will be out soon.
Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, Yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love yall he’ll be out soon ❤️
Another YouTuber, named Lord Miles, posted on X a screenshot of his messages speaking to Maalouf using his kidnappers' phone:
Miles criticized the poor action of the Biden Administration and the State Department regarding the kidnapping of Arab (who is a US citizen):
The US government and State Department stay out of aid, even though Arab is a US citizen. Arab has been kept in a cage at a location on the eastern outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. You know where it is.
