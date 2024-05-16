Savannah Gankiewicz, crowned Miss USA after the resignation of Noelia Voigt

The representative of Hawaii in the 72nd edition of the pageant will be in charge of presenting the title to the next national beauty queen.

Savannah Gankiewicz, representing Hawaii, was crowned Miss USA 2023 after American-Venezuelan Noelia Voigt renounced the title last week. Gankiewicz was the first finalist in the 72nd edition of the contest.

"The Miss USA Organization is thrilled to announce that Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz is Miss USA 2023. She will be crowned in her native state of Hawaii in a celebratory coronation on Wednesday, May 15," the Miss USA organization said in a statement posted on its social media.

Despite the decision of the national competition, Gankiewicz will not represent the country in any international competition. She has assumed the role temporarily and agreed to hand over the crown to the new national beauty queen, who will be chosen on August 4th.

"We are proud to crown Savannah Miss USA 2023, A true representation of vision, intelligence, and compassion. Her dedication to empowering women through self-love and confidence is inspiring, and we look forward to her impactful reign as Miss USA," said Laylah Rose, CEO and president of the beauty pageant.

The resignation of Noelia Voigt as Miss USA

The designation of Savannah Gankiewicz as Miss USA came after Noelia Voigt stepped down from the crown. The beauty queen had only held the title for seven months. Although she did not explain the reasons why she made the decision, she maintained that mental well-being should never be compromised. Voigt, born in Florida to a Venezuelan mother, represented the United States at Miss Universe 2023.

"I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," said Voigt in a post on social networks.

Adding to Voight's resignation was the resignation of Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava. In a statement, the young woman maintained that the Miss USA organization does not represent her values.

"I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization ... At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible," Srivastava wrote nn her Instagram account.