Who can stop the Democrats’ pivot away from Israel?

Ever since the first four members of the left-wing congressional “Squad” made their debuts on Capitol Hill in January 2019, centrist Democrats have sought to reassure pro-Israel voters that the quartet of radicals were outliers in their party. At the time, that was largely true since most Democratic politicians and their congressional leaders were generally pro-Israel.
But the days of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her pals—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)—being isolated within their own caucus with respect to their attitudes towards Israel are over. Six months after the Hamas massacres in southern Israel on Oct. 7, their intense hostility to the Jewish state has spread far beyond the original members (whose own numbers have multiplied in the next two congressional elections) to become mainstream opinion within the Democratic Party. Large numbers of Democratic members of the House and Senate have come out in favor of bans on military aid to the Jewish state, as well as endorsing Hamas propaganda talking points about Israel committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.
More than that, the Biden administration has finally bowed to the intense pressure that had been building against it within their party base. After months of lobbying and petitions from lower-level federal officials, congressional staffers, Arab-American officeholders in Michigan and even President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign staff to pivot away from its initial stance of strong support for Israel and the eradication of Hamas finally succeeded in the last month.
Moving the ‘Overton window’
This means that just five years after “The Squad” entered the American political lexicon, not only have its members’ positions become mainstream opinion among the Democrats, it is those centrists who have stuck to their support for Israel who are now the outliers in the party. Among Democrats, as well as in mainstream media outlets and the popular culture that liberals control, the so-called “Overton Window”—a term that describes what is or is not acceptable discourse in polite society—has moved decisively towards the “Squad” when it comes to Israel.
Prominent among the new Democratic outliers is Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), whose outspoken advocacy for Israel and support for the war against Hamas—and willingness to troll the pro-Hamas leftists who have been hounding him on Capitol Hill and elsewhere by repeatedly waving an Israeli flag in their faces—has not only brought down on him the opprobrium of the left but caused several prominent members of his staff to leave him.
Essentially, it is now administration policy that aid to the side that started the war on Oct. 7 is the priority.
Fetterman isn’t entirely alone among Democrats in sticking to what would have once been considered a normative expression of a bipartisan consensus but that is now generally only a position uttered by Republicans. Others like Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Rep. Richie Torres (D-N.Y.) are also among those Democrats who haven’t bowed to the dictates of their party’s intersectional base. It’s also true that some members of the now-expanded “Squad”—Omar, Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)—are facing tough primary challenges from more centrist opponents who are getting a lot of support from the pro-Israel community.
Whether they survive those contests or not, it’s clear that the Democratic Party is at a crossroads with respect to the Jewish state.
Until his recovery from the massive stroke he suffered while campaigning for the Senate in 2022, Fetterman was assumed to be a hardcore left-winger and won the Democratic primary that year largely on that basis. His more recent stands are only newsworthy because they are so very different from those of the rest of the Senate Democratic caucus. That includes Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who, despite his farcical claim to be Israel’s shomer or “guardian,” has openly backed Biden’s about-face and demanded regime change in Jerusalem in order for the Jewish state to elect a more pliant leader who will obey Washington’s diktats.
Biden backs a Hamas victory
