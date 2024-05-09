World

What are the most powerful passports in the world?

American passport holders can travel to 189 countries without a visa. Among Latin American countries, the Chilean passport grants the most benefits, followed by Argentina.

El Departamento de Estado (DOS) informó de que, entre octubre de 2022 y septiembre de 2023, se emitieron más de 24 millones de pasaportes en el país, batiendo así el récord en un año fiscal.
(Pixabay)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 9, 2024
1 minute read

According to the Henley Passport Index by the British consulting firm specialized in immigration matters Henley & Partners, Latin American passports are outside the top 40 ranking passports based on the number of countries that they can travel to without the need to request a prior visa. The American passport is tied for 24th.

The report, based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and which references 199 passports from around the world and 227 different travel destinations, indicates that citizens who hold a U.S. passport can travel to 189 countries without needing to apply for a prior visa.

Henley Passport Index 2024 ... by Santiago Adolfo Ospital

Among Latin American countries, the one with the most benefits is Chile, whose holders can travel to 177 countries; followed by Argentina (174); Mexico (161); Uruguay (156). Further behind are Costa Rica (152), Panama (149), Paraguay (145), Peru (141), El Salvador (137), Guatemala (137), Colombia (135), Honduras (134) and Nicaragua (130). The last among the passports of Latin American countries is Cuba, which allows travel to 64 countries without a prior visa.

Four European and two Asian countries lead the list

Aside from the strength of the U.S. and Latin American passports, the Henley & Partners report detailed that six passports are tied for first place. Four of them European and the other two Asian: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain. All of them allow their holders to travel to 194 countries without having to apply for a visa.

Behind them are Austria, Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden (193 countries each); and Belgium, Denmark and the United Kingdom (192).

Topics:

Recommendation

Joe Biden- Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel accuses the United States of favoring terrorists by pausing arms shipments

Alias El Kekas fue detenido horas después del crimen

Mexico: the alleged murderer of two Australian surfers and one American is prosecuted

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

Biden announces he won't help Israel invade Rafah, infuriates congressional Republicans

El primer ministro de Canadá, durante una videollamada.

Canada: experts warn that Trudeau insists on approving "the most totalitarian bill in the West"

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

Is Qatar funding antisemitic protests at American universities?

Emir de Qatar

How Qatar manages to clean up its image and influence the West

THE INFECTED BLOOD INQUIRY

Nearly 50 years of impunity with 30,000 infected with HIV and Hepatitis C: What you need to know about the UK infected blood scandal

Una formación de la Policía Armada Popular China participa en un desfile militar para celebrar el 70 aniversario de la fundación de la República Popular China en Pekín.

China invests almost as much as the United States in defense

Wife of Tal Chaimi, one of the hostages murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7, gives birth to his son