Wells Fargo fires several employees for 'simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work' while working from home

According to BBC News, the bank took action against workers for deceiving the company by engaging in unethical behavior.

Recently, Wells Fargo announced it would fire several employees after discovering that they were simulating activity on their computer keyboards to pretend they were active while working from home.

According to BBC News, the bank reported that the workers had been dismissed "after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work."

Work from home implies stricter supervision measures

Wells Fargo, like many of the companies that offer their employees to work from home, uses the most advanced technology to guarantee that its workers carry out their duties during their remote shifts. This new technology includes: eye trackers, screenshots and keystroke tracking.

After an investigation (included in the company's new rules), the bank took action against workers for misleading the company by engaging in unethical behavior. As reported, more than a dozen workers were dismissed from their jobs and others voluntarily resigned due to the incident.

Starting in 2022, Wells Fargo has offered its employees a flexible hybrid work model, office and home in some cases.