Society

Wells Fargo fires several employees for 'simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work' while working from home

According to BBC News, the bank took action against workers for deceiving the company by engaging in unethical behavior.

Wells Fargo Bank Sign exterior Logo Building Facade. Pics by Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube. #WellsFargo #WellsFargoBank #WellsFargoLogo #WellsFargoSign
Fachada de Wells Fargo (Mike Mozart / Flickr)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 18, 2024
Less than a minute

Recently, Wells Fargo announced it would fire several employees after discovering that they were simulating activity on their computer keyboards to pretend they were active while working from home.

According to BBC News, the bank reported that the workers had been dismissed "after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work."

Work from home implies stricter supervision measures

Wells Fargo, like many of the companies that offer their employees to work from home, uses the most advanced technology to guarantee that its workers carry out their duties during their remote shifts. This new technology includes: eye trackers, screenshots and keystroke tracking.

After an investigation (included in the company's new rules), the bank took action against workers for misleading the company by engaging in unethical behavior. As reported, more than a dozen workers were dismissed from their jobs and others voluntarily resigned due to the incident.

Starting in 2022, Wells Fargo has offered its employees a flexible hybrid work model, office and home in some cases.

Topics:

Recommendation

Una planta de Marihuana.

Maryland governor will vacate 175,000 marijuana convictions

Imagen del incendio que arrasó con más de 15.000 acres de tierra en el sur de California el domingo, 16 de junio.

Several wildfires cause the evacuation of 1,200 people in California

Nikki Haley anuncia el fallecimiento de su padre, Ajit Singh Randhawa

Nikki Haley announces the passing of her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa

Incendio en Gorman (California).

California: A fire near Los Angeles County forces thousands to evacuate

Un tiroteo en la celebración del Juneteenth (Austin, Texas) deja al menos dos muertos.

Texas: A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Austin leaves at least two dead and six injured

Captura de pantalla de un video de WJZ que muestra a Rachel Morin.

Police arrest illegal Salvadoran immigrant for murder of Rachel Morin in Harford, Maryland

Manifestantes pidiendo apoyo para los niños trans y los tratamientos de afirmación de género se concentran frente al Hospital Infantil de Boston en Boston, Massachusetts, el 18 de septiembre de 2022. Los manifestantes se presentaron como una contra-protesta a un grupo que estaba en contra de los programas del hospital que se ocupan de las cirugías de afirmación de género y tratamientos hormonales.

Trans madness: treatment of minors becomes a political battle, not a scientific one

Varias personas fueron baleadas por un tirador ya “contenido” en un parque acuático de Rochester Hill, Michigan

Several people shot at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan; Suspect confirmed dead

Joven con una bandera trans.

Canadian Cancer Society apologizes for saying 'cervix' instead of 'front hole'