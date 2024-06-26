Despite her 2016 defeat, Hillary Clinton advises Biden on how to debate Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 12h ago

Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Donald Trump in the presidential election of 2016, had three debates with the Republican. Some of them created viral moments, such as when the Democrat had nothing good to say about her rival, or when the tycoon claimed that she would be "in jail" if he were the one running the DOJ. Almost eight years later, the former senator was encouraged to give advice to Joe Biden leading up to his own debate with Trump.

Both candidates will face-off on Thursday, June 27, the first of the two debates confirmed so far. It will take place in the CNN studios in Atlanta, Georgia and moderated by journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

The second debate will take place on September 10 and will be hosted by ABC, with David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators.

Clinton's advice to Biden

On the eve of the first debate, the former Democratic nominee wrote an op-ed in The New York Times, in which she recalled her past encounters with the Republican and warned President Biden about what lies ahead.

Clinton began by telling Biden not to spend his time refuting the arguments outlined by Trump, claiming that it would be a "waste of time."

"Start with nonsense and then veer off into nonsense," she added, recalling her experience eight years ago.

She clarifys that as Trump "has gotten angrier and more unhinged" since 2020, the Democrat doesn't think voters have high expectations for the Republican, which could end up playing in his favor.

"However, expectations for him are so low that if he doesn't literally catch fire Thursday night, some will say he was downright presidential," she continued.

Clinton also recently announced the release of her new book at the end of September, "Something Lost, Something Gained."

"It's about friendship, aging and marriage; our politics and our democracy; the threats we face as a country, and how we can all work together to forge a future to be proud of," she revealed on her social media.

The rules for the first debate

According to CNN, in order to qualify for the debate candidates must have received a minimum of 15% of the vote in at least four national polls, as well as be on the ballot in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes. This means that if a candidate is qualified to participate in a large number of states, but their combined electoral votes do not add up to 270 electoral votes, s/he would not be able to participate.

In addition, the microphone of the candidate who does not have the floor will be muted to avoid interruptions and the participants will only be allowed to have a pen, a notebook and a bottle of water.

Finally, there will be spots for two commercial breaks and candidates will not be able to consult their campaign teams during the downtime.