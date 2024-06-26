Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 0min ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson promised that he will file a legal brief in support of Steve Bannon's emergency appeal to the Supreme Court in his bid to stay out of prison.

"It will withdraw certain arguments made by the House earlier in the litigation about the organization of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol during the prior Congress. House Republican Leadership continues to believe Speaker Pelosi abused her authority when organizing the Select Committee," Johnson, Steve Scalise and House Majority Leader Tom Emmer said in a statement reported by The Hill.

In that regard, Johnson said in an interview on Fox News that they were investigating the committee looking into the events of Jan. 6 on the grounds that their work has been done in violation of House rules.

"We’ve been investigating the committee itself; we disagree with how Speaker Pelosi put all that together; we think it violated House rules," Johnson detailed during a conversation with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Last week, a federal appeals court panel rejected an attempt by Steve Bannon, a prominent Donald Trump ally, to stay out of prison until the Supreme Court reviews his contempt of Congress case.

Bannon, specifically, faces punishment for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill and for refusing to provide documents related to his alleged involvement in Trump's efforts to allegedly overturn the results the 2020 presidential election.