Euro 2024: England unconvincing against Slovenia, still tops group to head to round of 16

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) England, who arrived in Germany as one of the favorites at the Euro 2024, finished at the top of Group C after a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in Cologne against Slovenia, but once again in unconvincing fashion with doubts left on the filed.

A share of the points between Denmark and Serbia in Munich in the other Group C match ensured "The Three Lions" the top spot in the group with five points.

Under fire from critics for their drab 1-0 win over Serbia and flat 1-1 draw against Denmark, coach Gareth Southgate needed a result that sealed top spot in the group but also served to send a message of improvement.

Denmark advance to round of 16 after draw with Serbia

Denmark and Serbia drew (0-0) on Tuesday in Munich in the third matchday of Group C, which left the Balkans eliminated from the Euro and the Scandinavians qualified for the round of 16.

Dragan Stojkovic's side waved goodbye to the tournament after taking just two points, scoring just one goal and finishing bottom of their group.

Instead, the Danes advance to the next stage, where they will face hosts Germany.

Without having lost a game, but without having won, Denmark finished second in Group C tied with the same points and scoring records as Slovenia, third in the group.

Austria stuns Netherlands, tops group to head to round of 16



Austria stunned the Netherlands on Tuesday with a 3-2 win in Berlin to advance to the round of 16 at the Euro 2024 as Group D leaders, helped by a 1-1 draw between France and Poland.

Goals from Donyell Malen (6' OG), Romano Schmid (59') and Marcel Sabitzer (80') secured victory for the Austrians, despite a comeback led by Cody Gakpo (47') and Memphis Depay (75').

France finishes second in group despite Mbappé's return

The return of Kylian Mbappé did not bring the expected brilliance for France, which drew 1-1 with Poland in the third matchday in Group D at the Euro on Tuesday.

One of the most anticipated images on Tuesday was seeing Mbappé, who fractured his nose in his tournament debut against Austria, back on the field.

Although he managed to score from the penalty spot in the 56th, the new Real Madrid star did not shine in Dortmund against Poland, who had already been eliminated and went out of the tournament with dignity.