Copa América: Argentina first to qualify for quarterfinals; Canada revives against Peru

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) Argentina qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chile in Group A, with Canada earning a vital win over Peru by the same score in sweltering Kansas City heat.

The reigning continental and world champions struggled until striker Lautaro Martinez broke the deadlock in the 88th minute at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after repeated attempts, mostly led by star Lionel Messi.

"It was won at the least expected moment I would say, because the game was going away. The team kept believing, kept attacking and I think the win is deserved because Argentina went all out," Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni said at a press conference after the match.

The Albiceleste pushed with all their offensive potential and generated dangerous attacks, such as a long-range shot by Messi that rattled the upright and another by Nicolas Gonzalez that thundered off the crossbar of experienced goalkeeper Claudio Bravo´s goal, one of the key figures of La Roja.

"(Emiliano) Martínez saved two key balls, two very important balls, but Bravo was also key in certain plays, so I think the result is fine, taking into account the total analysis of the match," said the Argentinean coach Ricardo Gareca, who took over in the La Roja dugout at the end of January.

But the Albiceleste took time to break through Chile's tight defensive line and, just as the tension was beginning to surface, 'Toro' Lautaro emerged with a powerful finish to score his second goal in the Cup.

"With this kind of result, winning at the last minute, coming off the bench, is always more enjoyable," said the Inter Milan striker who came on in the 72nd minute for Julian Alvarez.

Thus, Argentina revenged the final lost eight years ago against La Roja at the same East Rutherford stadium. That final left Messi in the ultimate frustration, announcing then that he was retiring from the national team, a decision he reversed shortly thereafter.

The Albiceleste now has six points from two wins in Group A, followed by Canada with three, and Chile and Peru close with one.

Lionel Scaloni's team, already qualified, will play Peru on Saturday in Miami, while Canada and Chile will meet at the same time (00H00 GMT Sunday) in Orlando.

Canada, close

Canada moved closer to the quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory over Peru with a goal by Jonathan David in the 74th minute on a deadly counterattack.

Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies was once again the linchpin for the Americans, who will advance to the next round with a draw against Chile, unless Peru manages the miracle of beating Argentina.

The oppressive temperature of over 37 degrees Celsius was a determining factor in the course of the slow-paced match played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The stifling heat caused the fainting of the second linesman, Guatemalan Humberto Panjoj, who was quickly assisted by medical teams and was able to stand up before the end of the first half. Panjoj was replaced by the fifth referee, Ecuador's Ricardo Baren.

"It was clearly an incredibly hot day," Canada DT Jesse Marsch indicated after the match. "It affects everyone, so I think it was a poor decision. I think possibly playing games at 5 p.m. in places like Kansas City is not ideal," he added.

"It's not logical" to play in conditions like that, complained Peru's coach, Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, although he added that "a doctor would have to answer if the temperature makes it advisable to play."