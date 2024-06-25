Judge partially lifts Donald Trump's gag order

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16h ago

Judge Juan M. Merchan modified Donald Trump's gag order. Merchan ruled that the former president can speak publicly about witnesses and jurors in his hush money case in New York.

Merchan's decision comes just days before the debate between Trump and current President Joe Biden, which will be held next Thursday. Thanks to the ruling, Trump will be able to make public statements about witnesses or jurors in the Manhattan Supreme Court trial that ended May 30 with Trump's conviction on 34 criminal counts.

"Merchan ruled that Trump is still bound by the order’s restrictions on speaking about lawyers and staff for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the court, plus any of their family members, if those statements could interfere with the case," explained CNBC.

However, Trump is also allowed to speak about Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.

Meanwhile, according to ABC, former President Donald Trump's team assured that it will appeal on the grounds that the gag order is not legal and does not allow Trump to talk about the judge handling the case. Trump believes this to be a conflict of interest.