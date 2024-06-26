Fire in Oregon burns 1,700 acres, causes evacuation of thousands of residents

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 48min ago

A wildfire in Oregon burned at least 1,700 acres Tuesday and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents. It mainly affected the La Pine area, located in Deschutes County.

There, authorities evacuated and closed several campgrounds and trails and set up a temporary shelter at La Pine High School. In addition, they also set up facilities for livestock and pets at La Pine Rodeo Grounds, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch detailed:

The situation reached such a level that, a few hours later, authorities ordered residents in some areas of the county to evacuate immediately. Otherwise, they warned, emergency services might not arrive in time to assist them.

In other areas, evacuation was not activated, but residents were advised to be prepared in case the flames were approaching and they had to vacate their homes.

In the face of the danger, reported NBC News, Gov. Tina Kotek invoked Oregon's Emergency Conflagration Act, a regulation by which the state fire marshal can summon the entire Oregon fire service to protect lives and property most affected by the fire.

Late Tuesday, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch reported, 0% of the fire had been successfully contained. In the face of this, Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said, they deployed firefighters from Linn and Marion counties who would be joined by four additional task forces early Wednesday.

"This fire has quickly grown within the last few hours, pushed by gusty winds and high fire conditions. The Emergency Conflagration Act allows us to send the full power of the Oregon fire service to protect life and property. As we enter the hot and dry summer months, I am asking Oregonians to do everything they can to prevent wildfires," Ruiz-Temple detailed in remarks reported by local radio station OPB.