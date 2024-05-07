World

Vladimir Putin sworn in as president of Russia for the fifth time

The swearing-in ceremony coincided with the trip of the Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to strengthen the Russian-Cuban alliance.

Vladirmir Putin en su juramentación
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 7, 2024
1 minute read

Vladimir Putin consolidates his power. The Russian president took the oath of office in an exaggerated ceremony in the Kremlin that begins his fifth term as president of Russia where he enjoys unprecedented power in the face of a suffocated opposition.

During his speech, Putin assured that the country is going through difficult times. "We will go through this difficult period with dignity and emerge stronger. We are a great and united nation, and together we will overcome all obstacles, we will achieve everything planned, and together, we will win," Putin said in statements reported by AFP.

The swearing-in took place at a time when Putin is not only facing a crisis due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but also over allegations of dissent that is increasingly silenced by the Russian Government. In addition, the opposition has accused the Russian president of having murdered Alexei Navalny, who was serving a long sentence in prison. The Kremlin denies the accusations.

In fact, Navalni's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, referred to Putin's new mandate. "With each of his mandates, the situation only gets worse and it is terrifying to imagine what will happen while Putin remains in power. Our country is led by a liar, a thief, a murderer. But this will undoubtedly end," Navalnaya pointed out.

Putin strengthens his relations with Cuba

The Russian president will also meet with the Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, after the inauguration ceremony. Díaz-Canel pointed out that it is a working trip to Russia to address the priorities of the bilateral agenda, after the re-election of President Vladimir Putin.

Díaz-Canel also indicated that he will participate in the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union. "All this within the framework of the 64th anniversary of the reestablishment of our diplomatic relations and the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War."

As AFP recalls, "the political relationship between Havana and Moscow has been revitalized since November 2022, when the Cuban president met in the Russian capital with Putin." In fact, recently the Spanish Association Cuba in Transition and the Center for a Free Cuba collected evidence of the strengthened Russian-Cuban alliance in Cuba, Putin's preferred ally.

"Cuba has operated as a constant support for the Kremlin's propaganda, defending Moscow's version internally and internationally," explains the report, "Cuba, Putin's preferred ally."

Topics:

Recommendation

WSJ board: Israel's raid on Rafah is the right thing to do and Biden sides with Hamas

¿Gran futuro para Argentina? Lo que se espera de la reunión entre Javier Milei y Elon Musk

Javier Milei meets with Elon Musk once again, this time in Los Angeles, and assures investors that Argentina can be "the new Rome of the 21st century"

Xi Jinping, presidente de China.

China hacked the UK Ministry of Defense and accessed sensitive employee information

Preocupación en EEUU: Rusia detuvo la semana pasada a un soldado estadounidense bajo acusación de robo

Concern in the US: Russia detained an American soldier last week on accusation of theft

Tropas de Israel en Gaza. Hay un soldado con un fusil y junto a él un perro de combate.

Israel resumes its offensive in Rafah

El líder del movimiento palestino Hamás, Ismail Haniyeh, habla en un acto público durante su visita a la ciudad de Saida, en el sur del Líbano.

Hamas proposes a ceasefire without the conditions requested by Israel

El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, asiste a la reunión anual ampliada de la Junta del Ministerio del Interior de Rusia para resumir los resultados del trabajo de las autoridades de asuntos internos en 2023.

Intelligence agencies warn that Russia is planning to sabotage Europe: Risk has 'significantly increased'

Las instalaciones de AstraZeneca para medicamentos biológicos en Södertälje

European Commission suspends marketing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

El Papa Francisco dirige la oración del Regina Coeli desde la ventana de su despacho con vistas a la Plaza de San Pedro, Ciudad del Vaticano, 5 de mayo de 2024.

Armed priest arrested trying to enter Vatican ahead of Pope Francis' audience