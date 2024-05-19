World

Iran presidential helicopter involved in ‘accident,’ unknown if Raisi on board

Rescue efforts are underway, according to Iranian state media.

El presidente de Irán
Ebrahim Raisi, president of Iran, in 2022. (Cordon Press)
AFP
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 19, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP - VOZ MEDIA) A helicopter in the convoy of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in an "accident" on Sunday, state media reported, without specifying if the president was on board.

"Some unconfirmed reports say that the helicopter carrying President Raisi has had an accident in East Azerbaijan province," state television said adding that rescue efforts were underway.

The official IRNA news agency later reported that Raisi, as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were among the vehicle's passengers.

Raisi traveled on Sunday to East Azerbaijan province, where he inaugurated a dam together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev on the border between the two countries.

State television said thick fog was hampering search efforts in the mountainous region.

Raisi, 63 years old, has been president of Iran since 2021.

Topics:

Recommendation

El presidente Javier Milei planea reunirse con Zuckerberg y otros líderes de gigantes tecnológicos en Silicon Valley a finales de mayo

President Javier Milei plans to meet with Zuckerberg and other tech giant leaders in Silicon Valley at the end of May

Una persona sostiene un cartel con la imagen de Shani Louk durante una manifestación en Israel días después de la masacre del 7 de octubre (Imagen de archivo/AFP)

Israel recovers the bodies of four hostages and reveals that there are 50 tunnels in Rafah that cross into Egypt

TOPSHOT - El legislador del gobernante Partido Democrático Progresista (PDP) de Taiwán Chung Chia-pin (R en azul) agarra al principal opositor Kuomintang (KMT) Chen Ching-hui mientras el presidente del Parlamento Han Kuo-yu (2º-L) mira durante la votación del proyecto de ley de reforma del Parlamento en el Parlamento en Taipei el 17 de mayo de 2024.

Taiwan: Brawl in parliament postpones debate and vote on legislative reform

Niñas en un colegio en Afganistán

Afghanistan: 100 students from two girls' schools poisoned

Imagen de archivo de una mujer ondeando banderas de Israel y de los Estados Unidos de América durante una concentración que exige la liberación de los rehenes israelíes secuestrados por Hamás en la plaza Dag Hammarskjold, frente a la sede de la ONU.

Why Israel can say ‘no’ to American diktats

El Fiscal General Adjunto de Israel para Derecho Internacional Gilad Noam, Tamar Kaplan Tourgman, asesora jurídica adjunta principal del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Israel, y Avgail Frisch Ben Avraham, asesor jurídico de la Embajada de Israel en los Países Bajos, esperan a escuchar los argumentos del equipo jurídico de Sudáfrica en el marco del caso de Sudáfrica contra Israel por la ofensiva de Rafah en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, el 16 de mayo de 2024. Sudáfrica acusó a Israel el 16 de mayo de 2024 ante el máximo tribunal de la ONU de intensificar lo que calificó de "genocidio" en Gaza, instando a los jueces a ordenar el cese del asalto israelí a Rafah. La Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) escuchó una letanía de acusaciones contra Israel por parte de los abogados que representan a Pretoria, incluyendo fosas comunes, tortura y retención deliberada de ayuda humanitaria.

Israel responds to South Africa's genocide accusations before the International Court of Justice

Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA.

FIFA will study the "cynical and hostile" request to exclude Israel from the World Cup

Policías y bomberos, junto a la sinagoga que un hombre intentó quemar en Rouen

French police kill gunman who tried to set fire to synagogue

Joe Biden

Amid strong criticism for his approach to the Castro regime, Biden decides to keep Cuba on the list of states that sponsor terrorism