Rescue efforts are underway, according to Iranian state media.

(AFP - VOZ MEDIA) A helicopter in the convoy of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in an "accident" on Sunday, state media reported, without specifying if the president was on board.

"Some unconfirmed reports say that the helicopter carrying President Raisi has had an accident in East Azerbaijan province," state television said adding that rescue efforts were underway.

The official IRNA news agency later reported that Raisi, as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were among the vehicle's passengers.

Raisi traveled on Sunday to East Azerbaijan province, where he inaugurated a dam together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev on the border between the two countries.

State television said thick fog was hampering search efforts in the mountainous region.

Raisi, 63 years old, has been president of Iran since 2021.