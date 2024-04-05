Video: Crowd of immigrants cuts barbed wire fence and enters Texas illegally

More than a dozen immigrants managed to run across the border while state authorities tried to stop them.

On Thursday, a crowd cut the barbed wire fence that separates Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, from the city of El Paso, Texas, and entered the United States illegally. The video, shared by several users on social media, shows how at least 10 migrants managed to cross the border on foot while state authorities tried to stop them:

VIDEO | Crowd of illegal immigrants cuts through barbed wire and crosses border into Texas

#VIDEO | Una multitud de inmigrantes ilegales cortan el alambre de púas y cruzan la frontera hacia Texas. pic.twitter.com/vSGR1HGLxt — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) April 5, 2024

The images show how immigrants cut the fence installed in Texas and then run away trying to enter the United States. Some are trapped by the fence and others are detained by state authorities who monitor the border to prevent mass entries of illegal migrants.

"Back the f*** up, get the f*** off of here, back the f*** up. Get the hell out of here," a Texas law enforcement can be heard screaming as he tries to get the migrants to turn back. Right after, in that same video, the noise of a taser is heard, but it is not clear where it is coming from and, moments later, the immigrants are heard shouting at the guards.

This video came accompanied by many others. One of them, says Fox News, shows a minor trapped in the wire and screaming in pain before an adult comes to help and set them free. The video is further proof of the enormous immigration crisis that Texas is experiencing that is increasingly affecting the nation as a whole.