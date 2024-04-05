Society

Video: Crowd of immigrants cuts barbed wire fence and enters Texas illegally

More than a dozen immigrants managed to run across the border while state authorities tried to stop them.

Un grupo de migrantes busca una abertura en la barrera de alambre concertina | Cordon Press
Un grupo de migrantes busca una abertura en la barrera de alambre concertina | Cordon Press
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 5, 2024
1 minute read

On Thursday, a crowd cut the barbed wire fence that separates Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, from the city of El Paso, Texas, and entered the United States illegally. The video, shared by several users on social media, shows how at least 10 migrants managed to cross the border on foot while state authorities tried to stop them:

VIDEO | Crowd of illegal immigrants cuts through barbed wire and crosses border into Texas

The images show how immigrants cut the fence installed in Texas and then run away trying to enter the United States. Some are trapped by the fence and others are detained by state authorities who monitor the border to prevent mass entries of illegal migrants.

"Back the f*** up, get the f*** off of here, back the f*** up. Get the hell out of here," a Texas law enforcement can be heard screaming as he tries to get the migrants to turn back. Right after, in that same video, the noise of a taser is heard, but it is not clear where it is coming from and, moments later, the immigrants are heard shouting at the guards.

This video came accompanied by many others. One of them, says Fox News, shows a minor trapped in the wire and screaming in pain before an adult comes to help and set them free. The video is further proof of the enormous immigration crisis that Texas is experiencing that is increasingly affecting the nation as a whole.

Topics:

Recommendation

Agentes de Policía de NY investigan la escena de un crimen en una imagen de archivo.

The Murder of a NYC Cop Reflects a National Tragedy of Lawlessness

Captura de pantalla de un video de la grúa caída en Miami.

One dead, three injured after piece of a construction crane falls in Fort Lauderdale

Imágenes de inmigrantes hacinados en las inmediaciones del hotel Roosevelt en Nueva York el pasado 1 de agosto de 2023.

Chicago: Sanctuary city records tuberculosis outbreak in immigrant shelters

Sage Steele

Sage Steele confesses that "every single question" in her ESPN interview with Biden was dictated by the president's staff

Inmigrantes ilegales en un parque de juegos y canchas de tenis -

Seattle: Hundreds of illegal immigrants invade a school tennis court and demand money to leave

La gente abandona el campus de la Universidad de California en Los Ángeles (UCLA)

UCLA medical school forced its students to attend a course on structural racism led by a pro-Hamas speaker

El alcalde progresista de Chicago insta a Biden a conceder permisos de trabajo a medio millón de inmigrantes ilegales

Progressive Chicago mayor urges Biden to grant work permits to half a million illegal immigrants

Kayla Alery

Las Vegas woman, who previously posed as a man, is accused of murdering worker

Gavin Newsom, gobernador de California

Gavin Newsom's restaurant wants to hire employees for $16 an hour despite the $20 minimum wage law