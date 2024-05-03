World

Israel confirms the murder of a new hostage in Gaza

Dror Or, 49, was murdered and his body has been held in Gaza since October 7, following the Hamas terrorist attack.

Israel confirma el asesinato de un nuevo rehén en Gaza
Una mujer sostiene un cartel con la imagen del rehén israelí Dror Or, asesinado por Hamás. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 3, 2024
1 minute read

The Government of Israel confirmed the murder of one of the hostages in Gaza who was captured by Hamas after the terrorist attacks of October 7.

This is Dror Or, 49 years old, who was murdered and his body is being held in Gaza according to the complaint from Kibbutz Be'eri, the community where Or lived.

This kibbutz was one of the communities most affected by the Hamas terrorist attack.

“We are heartbroken to share that Dror Or who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, had been confirmed as murdered and his body is being held in Gaza,” the Government of Israel reported.

Dror’s wife Yonat was murdered on October 7. His children Alma (13) and Noam (17) who were held hostage by Hamas and released in November, are now orphans along with their older brother Yahli. May Dror’s memory be a blessing,” added the government, which did not specify how it learned of Or's death.

The official announcement of Or's death comes just as mediators from Qatar, the United States and Egypt are trying to broker a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that will result in the release of hostages.

Israel estimates that there are still 129 hostages held by Hamas terrorists. Authorities say 35 of those captured have already died in captivity, including Or.

Topics:

Recommendation

Osama Hamdan, pronuncia un discurso durante la quinta reunión anual del movimiento marroquí para la Unificación y la Reforma

Hamas rejects Israel's ceasefire proposal: 'We made it clear that our position is negative'

Estudiantes manifestantes pro palestinos se cruzan de brazos en la entrada de Hamilton Hall en el campus de la Universidad de Columbia

Iran offers scholarship to pro-Hamas students expelled for vandalizing universities

After months of antisemitic attacks and lies, Gustavo Petro breaks Colombia's relations with Israel

Antony Blinken y Benjamín Netanyahu (Cordon Press).

Netanyahu responds to Blinken: The operation in Rafah is "not contingent on anything"

El secretario de Defensa de los Estados Unidos, Lloyd Austin.

Lloyd Austin says US troops in Gaza may return fire if attacked by Hamas

El secretario de Estado de EEUU, Antony Blinken se encuentra con las familias de los rehenes secuestrados en el mortífero ataque del 7 de octubre contra Israel por el grupo islamista palestino Hamás, a las puertas de un hotel, en Tel Aviv, el 1 de mayo de 2024.

Blinken, willing to achieve a truce in Gaza "now"

More than 10,000 murdered, almost 2,000 tortured and the majority are women: the numbers of Nicolás Maduro's regime revealed in terrifying report

Obispo Salvador Rangel

Authorities locate the kidnapped Catholic bishop who tried to mediate between cartels in Mexico

Hainault station attack

One child killed and at least five people injured in sword attack in London