Biden says that Japan, a historical ally of the US, is a “xenophobic” country along with India, Russia and China

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre failed to settle the controversy with her comments to the media.

President Joe Biden called Japan, a historic ally of the United States, a “xenophobic” country because it does not like receiving migrants, according to an official transcript released by the White House on Thursday.

Biden’s remarks came during a fundraising event in Washington, D.C., just weeks after the Democratic president praised strengthening diplomatic relations between the United States and Japan during a high-profile state dinner hosted by the White House.

According to CNN, Biden’s comment came off camera and referenced how Japan and countries like India, Russia and China would have a much stronger economic performance if they embraced immigration more like the United States.

“You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to – the reason – look, think about it – why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” Biden stated.

US President Biden terms India, China, Russia, Japan as "xenophobic". White House transcript: pic.twitter.com/kPRWQsNkD5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 2, 2024

The president’s comment also comes at a time when migration is one of the main sources of criticism of his administration due to the border crisis that has plagued the country practically since his mandate began.

It also looks like a direct criticism of Japan, a U.S. ally in Asia that was presented by Biden himself as one of the Asian powers that can serve as an important counterweight to China’s growing global influence. A role that Biden himself assigned to India, another country labeled by the president as “xenophobic” and that is considered by the U.S. as an ally.

However, despite being the fourth largest global economy, Japan has suffered a demographic winter in recent decades that has had harmful consequences for its labor system and economic performance.

Biden’s harsh criticism of Japan, which has caused great controversy in public opinion, was addressed, albeit unclearly, by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who explained that the president actually wanted to make a “broad comment” about Japan and India without explaining precisely what he meant when he called them “xenophobic” countries.

In fact, in an awkward exchange with the press, a reporter told Jean Pierre that “the word ‘xenophobic’ is a very pejorative and negative word, particularly to use against an ally. Is that what [Biden] meant?”

Jean-Pierre simply responded that the president was “very clear,” but the journalist replied: “He wasn’t very clear — that’s why we’re asking you.”