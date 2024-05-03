Politics

Florida issues order on exceptions to six-week abortion ban, accuses critics of promoting "fear campaign" against law

On May 1, the Heartbeat Protection Act came into effect, one of the most important pro-life legislations in the entire United States.

Florida emite una orden sobre las excepciones a la prohibición del aborto de seis semanas acusando a Biden y los medios de promover una “campaña de miedo” contra la ley
El gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 3, 2024
2 minutes read

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration issued an order this Thursday explaining the exceptions to the Heartbeat Protection Act, a new legislation that prohibits abortion after six weeks in the Sunshine State and has been highly questioned by the Biden administration and the progressive media at the national level.

The new order stipulates that there are exceptions for certain medical conditions that endanger the health of the pregnant woman and the fetus.

According to the order issued, before the law change, abortions were allowed up to the fifteenth week of pregnancy, however, preterm premature rupture of membranes (PROM), ectopic pregnancy and molar pregnancy “are medical conditions that can occur when the gestational age of an unborn child is greater than 6 weeks and can present an immediate danger to the health, safety, and welfare of women and unborn children in hospitals and abortion clinics if immediate and proper care and treatment is not rendered.”

For this reason, Florida health regulators explained that, right now, there is an immediate danger to the health and safety of pregnant women and babies thanks to a “scare campaign” and “disinformation” promoted by the mass media, the Biden administration and pro-abortion groups that seek to misrepresent the content of the Heartbeat Protection Law “and the State’s efforts to protect life, moms, and families.”

“The Agency is initiating rulemaking to safeguard against any immediate harm that could come to pregnant women due to disinformation. This rulemaking will ensure health care providers establish medical records procedures that will adequately protect the care and safety of both mothers and their unborn babies during medical emergencies,” the health agency explained.

State regulators later explained the new exceptions that apply to the ban:

- When a physician attempts to induce the live birth of a fetus, regardless of gestational age, to treat premature rupture of membranes, and the fetus does not survive, the incident will not constitute an abortion and will not be reported under this rule.

- Treatment of an ectopic pregnancy will not be considered an abortion and will not be reported under this rule.

- Treatment of a trophoblastic tumor will not be considered an abortion and will not be reported under this rule.

In addition to these recently added cases, the ban approved by Governor Ron DeSantis already included exceptions in cases of rape, incest and human trafficking up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Likewise, as a general rule, the six-week ban also allows an exception for doctors to perform an abortion if it is necessary to save the life of the mother or prevent “a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment.”

The abortion ban, although approved last year by DeSantis, went into effect on May 1 after the Supreme Court ruled on a challenge to a separate measure banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Ultimately, the Florida Supreme Court sided with the governor, and the new ban went into effect.

Topics:

Recommendation

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden condemns violence on university campuses after 10 days of protests and hundreds of arrests

Katie Hobbs

Arizona legislature repeals 1864 abortion ban and returns to previous 15-week cap

Donald Trump

Trump resumed campaigning in Wisconsin and Michigan: 'Biden's crisis will quickly be replaced by economic boom'

El pleno de la Cámara de Representantes, durante la votación que eligió a Mike Johnson speaker.

The House approves a bill to expand the definition of antisemitism and sanction anti-Jewish hate movements on university campuses

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.

Trump targets Michigan and Wisconsin, two states that could determine Biden's defeat

Eric Adams asegura que “agitadores externos” están detrás de las protestas antisemitas de Columbia

Eric Adams says 'outside agitators' are behind Columbia antisemitic protests

Antony Blinken y Benjamín Netanyahu (Cordon Press).

Netanyahu responds to Blinken: The operation in Rafah is "not contingent on anything"

El secretario de Defensa de los Estados Unidos, Lloyd Austin.

Lloyd Austin says US troops in Gaza may return fire if attacked by Hamas

El demócrata Tim Kennedy gana una elección especial en Nueva York y reduce la mayoría republicana en la Cámara Baja a un solo voto

Democrat Tim Kennedy wins special election in New York and reduces the Republican majority in the Lower House to a single vote