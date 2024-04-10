Society

Vehicle theft reached a record number in 2023

A report reveals that 1,020,729 vehicles were stolen. This is attributed to the rise in criminals using new technologies to evade detection.

Coches.
(Unsplash)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 10, 2024
1 minute read

Crime continues to rise in the country and one of the indicators that reflects this is vehicle thefts. In 2023, there was a record number of thefts, 10,000 more than in 2022.

According to a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), there were 1,020,729 vehicles stolen last year. Thefts have been increasing since 2019. In 2022, there were 1,008,756 thefts recorded.

This increase is due, in part, to the new techniques that thieves use to commit their crimes, including the use of new technologies, as confirmed by the president and executive director of the NICB, David J. Glawe:

Criminals are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to steal vehicles, including the use of advanced technology to bypass security systems. From keyless entry hacks to relay attacks on key fobs, perpetrators are exploiting vulnerabilities in modern vehicle security measures with alarming success rates. It is critical that industry and law enforcement work together to develop more effective strategies for combating auto theft and safeguarding public safety.

Glawe urged the different administrations to collaborate with manufacturers and society to prevent vehicle thefts from continuing to skyrocket. These crimes leave lasting consequences on the victims:

Addressing the rising tide of vehicle thefts demands collaborative partnerships involving law enforcement agencies, government bodies, automotive manufacturers, and the community at large. The repercussions of vehicle theft extend beyond financial losses, causing significant distress and inconvenience for affected individuals. Beyond the financial burden of replacing stolen vehicles and repairing damages, victims often endure emotional stress and disruption to their daily routines.

California had the highest number of vehicle thefts

The three most populated states had the highest number of vehicle thefts. California led the ranking with 208,668 thefts, followed by Texas (115,013) and Florida (46,213).

If we look at the rate of vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, the District of Columbia came in first place (1,149.71), Colorado in second place (583.25), and Nevada in third place (572.70).

Regarding the percentage change from 2022 to 2023, the District of Columbia had a 64% increase, followed by Maryland (63%) and Connecticut (33%).

Topics:

Recommendation

La hija del presidente estadounidense Ashley Biden habla en el escenario durante la cena de la Campaña de Derechos Humanos 2024

Florida woman who stole Biden's daughter's diary was sentenced to a month in prison and to return the thousands of dollars she earned from its sale

Peter Higgs, ganador del Nobel

Peter Higgs, Nobel Prize winner and creator of the God particle theory, dies

Imagen de archivo de una manifestante durante la March for Life (Marcha por la Vida) en Washington en 2022.

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates 1864 law banning abortion

Captura de pantalla de la comparecencia de los Crumbley ante la juez de Michigan en el que se ve a Jennifer Crumbley leyendo una carta de disculpa tras el tiroteo que protagonizó su hijo en la escuela de Oxford.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

East Palestine (Ohio) accident on February 3, 2023.

Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million to settle lawsuit over East Palestine train derailment

FBI

Teen arrested who swore allegiance to ISIS and planned attacks against Christians in Idaho

El actor Jonathan Majors, condenado por agresión y acoso a su exnovia.

Jonathan Majors avoids jail, must attend year-long assault therapy program

Las Vegas: un tiroteo en un despacho de abogados deja tres muertos, incluido el tirador

Las Vegas: a shooting at a law office leaves three dead, including the shooter

Lori Lightfoot

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hired for $400 an hour to investigate Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard