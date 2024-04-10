Vehicle theft reached a record number in 2023

A report reveals that 1,020,729 vehicles were stolen. This is attributed to the rise in criminals using new technologies to evade detection.

Crime continues to rise in the country and one of the indicators that reflects this is vehicle thefts. In 2023, there was a record number of thefts, 10,000 more than in 2022.

According to a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), there were 1,020,729 vehicles stolen last year. Thefts have been increasing since 2019. In 2022, there were 1,008,756 thefts recorded.

This increase is due, in part, to the new techniques that thieves use to commit their crimes, including the use of new technologies, as confirmed by the president and executive director of the NICB, David J. Glawe:

Criminals are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to steal vehicles, including the use of advanced technology to bypass security systems. From keyless entry hacks to relay attacks on key fobs, perpetrators are exploiting vulnerabilities in modern vehicle security measures with alarming success rates. It is critical that industry and law enforcement work together to develop more effective strategies for combating auto theft and safeguarding public safety.

Glawe urged the different administrations to collaborate with manufacturers and society to prevent vehicle thefts from continuing to skyrocket. These crimes leave lasting consequences on the victims:

Addressing the rising tide of vehicle thefts demands collaborative partnerships involving law enforcement agencies, government bodies, automotive manufacturers, and the community at large. The repercussions of vehicle theft extend beyond financial losses, causing significant distress and inconvenience for affected individuals. Beyond the financial burden of replacing stolen vehicles and repairing damages, victims often endure emotional stress and disruption to their daily routines.

California had the highest number of vehicle thefts

The three most populated states had the highest number of vehicle thefts. California led the ranking with 208,668 thefts, followed by Texas (115,013) and Florida (46,213).

If we look at the rate of vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, the District of Columbia came in first place (1,149.71), Colorado in second place (583.25), and Nevada in third place (572.70).

Regarding the percentage change from 2022 to 2023, the District of Columbia had a 64% increase, followed by Maryland (63%) and Connecticut (33%).