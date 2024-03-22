USMNT and Mexico, finalists of the Concacaf Nations League

Sports

The Stars and Stripes team avoided disaster against Jamaica in the final minutes while the Mexicans thrashed Panama.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 22, 2024
The United States and Mexico will meet in the final of the Concacaf Nations League, after they eliminated Jamaica (3-1) and Panama (3-0) in the semifinals, respectively. In the third edition of the tournament, it will be the second time that both national teams meet in the title game after the victory achieved by the USMNT against the Mexicans (3-2) in the 2019-2020 season.

Jamaica was very close to causing a surprise against the Stars and Stripes team in the semifinals. The Caribbean team began winning with a goal in the first minute of the game, scored by Greg Leigh (0-1). The USMNT's tie did not come until a few seconds before the game ended, when Jamaican attacker Cory Burke unleashed joy among the North Americans after scoring in his own goal (1-1).

Already in overtime, the USMNT found the hero they needed in Haji Wright. The North American forward certified his national team's passage to the final thanks to two goals scored in the 96th minute (2-1) and in the 109th minute (3-1).

For its part, El Tri barely had any trouble defeating Panama. Defender Edson Álvarez put Mexico ahead on the scoreboard in the 40th minute (1-0) and, three minutes later, his teammate Julián Quiñones widened the gap (2-0).

The last goal of the match, which materialized the Mexicans' passage to the final of the Concacaf Nations League, was the work of Oberlin Pineda (3-0).

The Concacaf Nations League title will be played on March 24 at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas).

