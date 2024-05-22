World

United Kingdom: Rishi Sunak unexpectedly advances general elections to July 4

The British prime minister trails the Labour Party in the polls but intends to fight thanks to the latest successes his administration has had to combat inflation.

El primer ministro británico, Rishi Sunak, pronuncia un discurso para anunciar el 4 de julio como fecha de las próximas elecciones generales del Reino Unido, en el número 10 de Downing Street, en el centro de Londres, el 22 de mayo de 2024. El Reino Unido acudirá a las urnas el 4 de julio de 2024, en unas elecciones generales largamente esperadas y convocadas por el primer ministro Rishi Sunak el miércoles. La votación, la tercera desde el referéndum sobre el Brexit en 2016 y la primera en julio desde 1945, se produce en un momento en que Sunak trata de aprovechar la mejora de los datos económicos para atraer a los votantes afectados por las subidas del coste de la vida.
(HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
May 22, 2024
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday that he is moving the general election up to July 4. The conservative's announcement confirmed the rumors that were revealed this same day. This move took the public by surprise, as polls project the Conservatives behind the Labour Party. The elections were scheduled for January 2025.

"Earlier today I spoke with his majesty the king to request the dissolution of Parliament. The king has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4," declared Sunak in front of the entrance to 10 Downing Street in the rain. The election on July 4 could mean a change of power in the U.K., which has been led for the past 14 years by the Conservatives.

With this decision, Rishi Sunak is trying to take the reins of the electoral campaign and earn results that allow him to continue governing. With some economic achievements, such as dropping inflation and the highest growth of the economy in almost three years, Sunak estimates that he is more likely to obtain better results than if he lets time pass to the benefit of the left.

Despite this, Sunak has much less support within his party than when he initially replaced Liz Truss. Since then, two years have passed with Sunak at the helm, and during which, Labour has grown in the polls. Among his most important measures are his support for Ukraine and Israel and the controversial reform of the asylum law that allows the United Kingdom to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while the claimant's request is fulfilled.

"Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust, and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government, led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk, can restore pride and confidence in our country and and with a clear plan and bold action will deliver a secure future for you, your family and our United Kingdom," added Sunak during his speech to the media.

The Labour Party, which will have Keir Starmer as the head of the list, picked up the gauntlet and assured that they are ready for the electoral campaign. Before the announcement, Starmer’s spokesperson told The Guardian: "We have a fully organized and operational campaign ready to go. And we think the country is crying out for a general election – so I would urge the prime minister to get on with it."

