Trump publicly supports Johnson after Greene's impeachment attempt: 'This is not the time to show disunity'

The former president commented about the matter on social media and left a message for the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump publicly supported Mike Johnson after the impeachment attempt by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman usually associated with the former president. The presumptive Republican nominee for president said that facing the presidential elections and with a very favorable map in the Senate, it was not the time to show divisions within the GOP.

After the failed impeachment motion presented by Greene, who argued that the House speaker did not represent the interests of the Republican caucus, Trump issued a statement in which he celebrated the result of the vote.

The former president began by highlighting the Georgia Republican, with whom he has a very good relationship.

"I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She's got Spirit, she's got Fight, and I believe she'll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come. However, right now, Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats, and all the Damage they have done to our Country," Trump wrote.

"With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate. At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time," he added, referring to the increasingly slim Republican majority in the House due to early resignations such as that of Ken Buck.

Trump then highlighted the chances of the Republican Party in November, both in the race for the White House and the Senate. However, he warned, "If we show disunity, which will be portrayed as chaos, it will negatively affect everything!"

The former president also highlighted Mike Johnson for his work but slipped that he would have liked certain things to have been done differently.

Johnson survived an impeachment attempt

Met with boos, Greene introduced and activated the motion to impeach Johnson, arguing that he no longer represented the interests of the GOP caucus in the House after he negotiated and passed foreign aid legislation to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The vote took place on Wednesday afternoon and ended with 359 votes to keep Johnson, 43 to remove him and 7 abstentions. Only 10 Republicans joined Greene in her crusade against the House speaker.

Johnson achieved bipartisan support to continue in the position he entered in October 2023 after the dismissal of Kevin McCarthy and the failed candidacies of Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer.