Barron Trump will not be a delegate to the Republican Convention after all due to 'prior commitments'

This was confirmed by the office of Melania Trump, his mother, thus delaying his official debut in the world of politics.

Barron Trump had been chosen as one of the delegates of the Republican Party of Florida for the next Republican National Convention (RNC), which will take place in July in Milwaukee. However, just hours after the news broke, Donald Trump's youngest son confirmed that he could not participate in the event due to "prior commitments."

Evan Power, chairman of the Florida GOP, had picked him to introduce the Florida GOP at the RNC, which would have marked his official political debut.

"We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders (...) and even members of the Trump family. Florida still has a great convention team, but more importantly, we are getting ready to win Florida and win it big," Power said Thursday, May 9.

NEW: Donald Trump says his son Barron has become somewhat of a "political advisor" to him, gives him advice on what he should do. Barron Trump 2044? "He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he’s really been a great… pic.twitter.com/kr28fvTr3p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024

Barron Trump, who is over two meters tall and 18 years old, is about to finish high school, and his father has already confirmed that he will go to college. Just 24 hours after his participation in the RNC was announced, his entourage confirmed that he would not be part of the event.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," said the office of the former first lady, Melania Trump, in a statement.

Had he accepted the proposal, the youngest son of the former president would have joined his siblings, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr., who will serve as delegates. In turn, Eric Trump will be the chairman of the Florida GOP delegation.

Donald Trump spoke about his son in a recent radio interview, in which he confessed Barron's interest in politics. "He does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.' So anyway, he's a good guy. He's a senior now in high school, and he'll be going to college," he confessed in a dialogue with Talk Radio 1210 WPHT Philadelphia.