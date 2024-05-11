Politics

Even Biden's big donors condemn Israel arms blockade: 'Please reconsider'

Media entrepreneur Haim Saban sent an email to the White House to make clear that the president's decision was "bad."

Joe Biden

JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 11, 2024
Joe Biden's decision to block the shipment of weapons to Israel for its military raid in Rafah continues to generate controversy in the White House environment. After coming under fire from some high-profile Democratic senators, the president has now received a sharp rebuke from one of his biggest donors.

Haim Saban, a businessman linked to the media, wrote his complaints in an email sent to Biden administration officials.

"Bad, Bad, Bad, decision, on all levels, Pls reconsider," he wrote, adding that the blockade "sends a terrible message to our allies in the region and beyond."

"WE, the US, as you stated numerous times, believe that Hamas should be defeated. WE, the US, in this case YOU Mr. President, have decided to stop sending munitions to Israel to achieve the goal that WE/YOU have set up for Israel and ourselves," Saban added.

Biden recently confirmed the decision in an interview with CNN. "I will not supply the weapons that have historically been used to deal with Rafah," he said, alleging that "civilians have died in Gaza as a result of these bombs and other ways in which they target population centers."

"We're going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently. But it's, it's just wrong. We're not going to – we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells," he added.

Following the president's decision, the House Oversight Committee announced it would open an investigation into the Biden administration.

During the Rafah raid, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Ahmed Ali, commander-in-chief of Hamas naval forces in the Gaza Strip.

The United States supports the advance in Rafah

According to a survey conducted by Harvard Caps and Harris Polls in April, 72% gave a favorable opinion about the Israeli military advance on Rafah, while the remaining 28% opted for a scenario in which Hamas remains in charge of the territory.

In turn, the highest percentages of support for the military incursion came from the oldest respondents.

