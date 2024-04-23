Politics

Trump blames Biden for anti-Israel protests on college campuses

The former president said that his successor in office has “got the wrong words" and "doesn’t know who he’s backing.”

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 23, 2024
Numerous anti-Israeli students at universities such as MIT, Tufts, Yale and Columbia are rallying in protest against Israel's defense strategies in the Middle East. Donald Trump spoke out and held Joe Biden directly responsible for what is happening on college campuses.

"What's going on at the college level … Columbia, NYU and others is a disgrace. And it’s really on Biden," Trump said before entering the Manhattan courtroom on the second day of the first criminal trial against a U.S. president.

"He's got the wrong words. He doesn't know who he's backing. And it's a mess. And if this were me, they'd be after me, they'd be after me so much, but they're trying to get him a pass. And what's going on is a disgrace to our country. And it's all Biden's fault, and everybody knows it. He's got no message, he's got no compassion and doesn't know what he's doing," the former president added.

Despite Biden showing empathy for Israelis, saying that "I condemn the antisemitic protests," Trump went on to chastise the president:

It all starts with Joe Biden. The signals he puts out are so bad. And I can tell you he's no friend of Israel, that's for sure. And he's no friend of the Arab world either. He wants to take like a middle ground. And oftentimes that doesn't work, but it's certainly not working here. But what he's done to Israel is abandon them, and he's trying to be as nice as he can to the other side.

