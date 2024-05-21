They hate the US until they need help: a State Department spokesperson reveals that Iran asked Biden for support to locate Raisi

Despite maintaining strong anti-American rhetoric, the regime was forced to turn to one of its main "enemies."

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller revealed that Iran requested help from the United States to locate the helicopter that was transporting their president, Ebrahim Raisi, a highly unusual request, considering that the regime has maintained the United States as one of its main adversaries throughout its history.

During a press conference on Monday, Miller reported: “We were asked for assistance by the Iranian government. We did make clear to them that we would offer assistance, as we would do in response to any request by a foreign government in this sort of situation.”

However, the spokesperson later clarified that despite the United States’ willingness to offer help in such situations, logistic complexity prevented the provision of assistance. Miller did not provide further details regarding the request for aid or the reasons that complicated the US aid.

Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the relationship between Iran and the United States has been marked by deep hostility. Tensions have remained high due to Iranian ties to terrorist groups and a lack of transparency regarding its nuclear program, among other factors. Iranian leaders have used vehemently anti-American rhetoric, including the violent slogan “Death to America.” However, ironically, when it found itself in a difficult place, Iran turned to one of its main “enemies” for help.

The death of Ebrahim Raisi

The Iranian president lost his life on Sunday while traveling by helicopter to Tabriz after the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan. According to several reports, the flight suffered an incident that forced an emergency landing. The charred remains of the helicopter were later found in the mountains near the border. So far, Iran has not provided details about the cause of the accident.

After Raisi’s death, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as his temporary successor. However, according to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, new presidential elections must be held within 50 days.

The president’s death comes at a time of acute political, economic and social crisis, characterized by the regime’s intense repression against critical citizens and women. In addition to internal challenges, Iranian leaders face international pressure due to their military ties with Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the support they provide to terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.