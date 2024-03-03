World

The United States reveals that Israel has agreed to trade hostages in exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza, but now await Hamas' decision

A senior Egyptian official also revealed that talks to reach an agreement will resume in Egypt starting this Sunday.

“La pelota está en la cancha de Hamás”: Estados Unidos dice que Israel aceptó una propuesta para un alto al fuego en Gaza
(Israeli Army / AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
March 3, 2024
1 minute read

Israel has already accepted a ceasefire proposal in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages, a senior White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed to the AP agency this Saturday.

However, the decision of whether or not to reach the agreement now falls to the terrorist group Hamas, which must decide whether or not to accept the pact while Palestinian citizens in Gaza face a severe humanitarian crisis due to the lack of food and the impossibility of receiving continuous aid by land.

According to AP, international mediators have been working for weeks on an agreement to get a ceasefire in place before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, around March 10.

“A deal would likely allow aid to reach hundreds of thousands of desperate Palestinians in northern Gaza who aid officials worry are under threat of famine,” the agency reported.

Israel, according to the senior White House official, "more or less" accepted the proposal, which includes a ceasefire for six weeks and the release by Hamas of the hostages considered vulnerable; the sick, wounded, elderly and women.

"Right now, the ball is in the court of Hamas and we are continuing to push this as hard as we possibly can," the official told the AP.

Additionally, a senior Egyptian official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that talks to reach an agreement will continue in Egypt this Sunday.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo de un avión

The United States begins dropping humanitarian aid in Gaza from military planes

Foto de el presidente electo de El Salvador Nayib Bukele.

El Salvador claims to have eliminated ‘all use and trace’ of gender ideology in public schools

Un destructor de misiles guiados en una operación en el mar en el Mar Rojo

Rubymar completely submerged, becomes first ship sunk by the Houthis

Ataques en la frontera del Líbano

Israel kills three leaders from an Iranian militia in southern Lebanon

Imagen de archivo de unas velas de plegaria encendidas dentro de una iglesia.

'Killed Civilians, Raped Girls and Looted Homes': The Persecution of Christians, January 2024

El presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, en el CPAC 2024.

Milei, against inclusive language: a victory for common sense, a defeat for the progressive agenda

Ronald Ojeda

The dissident Venezuelan lieutenant kidnapped from his apartment in Santiago was murdered, confirms the Chilean Prosecutor's Office

Javier Milei

"More capitalism and freedom": Milei clarified his vision in a historic speech before the Argentine Congress

Haiti plunged into a wave of violence: Kenya and Benin will intervene to contain the gangs