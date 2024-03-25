The U.S. team once again defeats Mexico in a final and becomes a three-time champion of the CONCACAF Nations League

Tyler Adams, one of the stars of the American team, led the way with an iconic goal in the first half. Reyna took over in the second half.

The United States once again demonstrated today that it is the best team in CONCACAF and by a wide margin.

With a pragmatic soccer proposal, supported by a good base of standout European soccer players, Gregg Berhalter's team comfortably defeated the Mexican team in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League, thanks to goals from Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna.

Adams, one of the stars of the American team, led the way in the final thanks to an iconic goal in the epilogue of the first half.

After receiving a horizontal and inconsequential pass from Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Adams took a shot from more than 100 feet that slipped into the corner of the goal, protected by the iconic Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The score was a fair 1-0 because the U.S. showed physical and soccer superiority in that first half through the talent of Adams, Dest, Reyna and Pulisic.

TYLER ADAMS FROM THE PARKING LOT ARE YOU FOR REAL??? 💥🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrK7PoxCST — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024

Curiously, the first substitution of the final was that of Adams himself, who had a minutes restriction as a precaution after recovering from two hamstring surgeries.

But despite the departure of Adams, one of the best in the first half, the U.S. continued to dominate Mexico almost at will. Controlling the middle zone with the physical strength of McKennie, the dribbling of Reyna and the order of Cardoso, who took Adams' place.

It was a matter of time before the American team's goal arrived, this time at the feet of Reyna, who consecrated his great match after rebounding from the Mexican defense at 63' of the complement.

GIO REYNA. DOS A CERO. 😤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xgJLAA6T2o — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024

From there, Mexico looked impotent. The ball spent more time in the air than on the ground, the U.S. took a conservative-defensive attitude, and the Mexican players did not make a foothold. Only Lozano was able to give "Tri" a slight vertigo on the right, but "Chucky" was imprecise in each of his final interventions.

At the end of the match, with Mexico completely tied up, the referee repeatedly suspended the game due to discriminatory chants by Mexico's fans.

The famous and controversial cry of "Put*," sanctioned by FIFA, prolonged the agony of a Mexican team that once again suffered American superiority in a final.

It is the third consecutive final that the United States National Team has won against "Tri" "sin" e 2021: two in the Nations League and one in the Gold Cup.

With this defeat, Mexico added its seventh consecutive losing game to the USA in official matches.

As if that were not enough, the United States won its third CONCACAF Nations League in three seasons. It is the current three-time champion, and now its next challenge will be to demonstrate its growth at the international level in the Copa América 2024, where the American team will play in Group C against Uruguay (one of the favorites), Panama, and Bolivia.