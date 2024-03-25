Sports

The U.S. team once again defeats Mexico in a final and becomes a three-time champion of the CONCACAF Nations League

Tyler Adams, one of the stars of the American team, led the way with an iconic goal in the first half. Reyna took over in the second half.

EEUU vuelve a doblegar a México en una final y se consagra como tricampeón de la Concacaf Nations League
Tyler Adams, one of the figures of the final. (Cordon Press)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
March 25, 2024
2 minutes read

The United States once again demonstrated today that it is the best team in CONCACAF and by a wide margin.

With a pragmatic soccer proposal, supported by a good base of standout European soccer players, Gregg Berhalter's team comfortably defeated the Mexican team in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League, thanks to goals from Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna.

Adams, one of the stars of the American team, led the way in the final thanks to an iconic goal in the epilogue of the first half.

After receiving a horizontal and inconsequential pass from Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Adams took a shot from more than 100 feet that slipped into the corner of the goal, protected by the iconic Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. The score was a fair 1-0 because the U.S. showed physical and soccer superiority in that first half through the talent of Adams, Dest, Reyna and Pulisic.

Curiously, the first substitution of the final was that of Adams himself, who had a minutes restriction as a precaution after recovering from two hamstring surgeries.

But despite the departure of Adams, one of the best in the first half, the U.S. continued to dominate Mexico almost at will. Controlling the middle zone with the physical strength of McKennie, the dribbling of Reyna and the order of Cardoso, who took Adams' place.

It was a matter of time before the American team's goal arrived, this time at the feet of Reyna, who consecrated his great match after rebounding from the Mexican defense at 63' of the complement.

From there, Mexico looked impotent. The ball spent more time in the air than on the ground, the U.S. took a conservative-defensive attitude, and the Mexican players did not make a foothold. Only Lozano was able to give "Tri" a slight vertigo on the right, but "Chucky" was imprecise in each of his final interventions.

At the end of the match, with Mexico completely tied up, the referee repeatedly suspended the game due to discriminatory chants by Mexico's fans. 

The famous and controversial cry of "Put*," sanctioned by FIFA, prolonged the agony of a Mexican team that once again suffered American superiority in a final.

It is the third consecutive final that the United States National Team has won against "Tri" "sin" e 2021: two in the Nations League and one in the Gold Cup.

With this defeat, Mexico added its seventh consecutive losing game to the USA in official matches.

As if that were not enough, the United States won its third CONCACAF Nations League in three seasons. It is the current three-time champion, and now its next challenge will be to demonstrate its growth at the international level in the Copa América 2024, where the American team will play in Group C against Uruguay (one of the favorites), Panama, and Bolivia.

Topics:

Recommendation

Conor McGregor, durante una pelea de la UFC en 2021,

Conor McGregor confirms his return to the UFC

El basebolista Shohei Ohtani en su presentación en Los Angeles

Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter for 'massive theft' in illegal betting

Inauguración del estadio Yves Du Manoir con vistas a los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. Colombes, Francia, 19 de marzo de 2024.

Russians and Belarusians to be excluded from the Paris-2024 opening parade

Real Madrid y Barcelona jugarán un amistoso en Estados Unidos el 3 de agosto de 2024 en el MetLife Stadium.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet on Aug. 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Shohei Ohtani en las prácticas de la MLB | AFP

'Play ball!' from Seoul: MLB kicks off 2024 season

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaráz surpasses Medvedev to retain the crown at the Indian Wells Masters 1000

El español Carlos Alcaraz golpea un tiro en el partido de semifinales contra el italiano Jannik Sinner en el BNP Paribas Open en el Indian Wells Tennis Garden. 16 de marzo de 2024

Alcaraz stops Sinner to replay Indian Wells final with Medvedev

El delantero uruguayo del Inter Miami, Luis Suárez, celebra un gol en una imagen de archivo.

Suarez's brace gives Inter Miami the win without Messi

Cuartos de final de la UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League: know the quarterfinal matchups