The legalization of recreational cannabis use comes into force in Germany

The social democratic government carries out the measure despite warnings from doctors that it will mean "a disaster" and in the midst of a wave of re-criminalizations of countries that are permissive with drugs.

Starting this Monday, Germany is legalizing the recreational use of cannabis, despite the tenacious opposition of conservatives and medical associations that fear negative consequences for youth. The law stipulates that adults over 18 years of age may carry up to 25 grams of marijuana in public, grow up to 50 grams and have up to three plants per adult at home. The decision of the German socialist government places the legislation of this country among the most permissive in Europe, and comes in full retreat from pioneering states in the legalization of drugs, such as the Netherlands. In the US, Oregon is preparing to re-penalize them after the havoc produced in the barely three years that sanctions were relaxed.

Although the law goes into effect this Monday, consumers will have to wait three months to legally purchase marijuana at "cannabis social clubs." Before July, the purchase of cannabis will remain illegal, Georg Wurth, director of the German Cannabis Association, explained to AFP. According to the law, cannabis social clubs may have a maximum of 500 members and distribute 50 grams of cannabis per member per month.

The government of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, allied with liberals and environmentalists, argues that legalization will help contain the growth of the cannabis black market. The measure, however, comes with an Executive divided over its merits. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who is a doctor, warned that the consumption of this substance can be "dangerous," especially for young people.

Doctors and police warn of the dangers of cannabis legalization

More forceful were health organizations, which warned that legalization could cause an increase in consumption among young people. In those under 25 years of age, cannabis can affect the development of the central nervous system, which implies a greater risk of psychiatric problems, such as schizophrenia, according to experts. "From our point of view, the law as it is written is a disaster," said Katja Seidel, a therapist at a Berlin center for treating cannabis addiction in young people.

The new legislation has also received criticism from the police, who fear it will be difficult to ensure compliance. "From April 1, our colleagues will face conflict situations with citizens since there is uncertainty for both parties," said Alexander Poitz, vice president of the GdP police union.

The government promised a campaign on the risks of consumption, highlighting that cannabis remains prohibited for those under 18 years of age and that consumption is prohibited within 100 meters of schools, daycare centers and children's playgrounds.

Another controversial issue is that the law establishes a retroactive amnesty for crimes related to cannabis, which can generate administrative procedural jams for the legal system. According to the German Association of Judges, this pardon can be applied to more than 200,000 cases that must be reviewed.