World

The European Parliament leads the way in approving groundbreaking legislation regulating artificial intelligence usage

The European Parliament's approval comes amidst escalating concerns regarding the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Parlamento Europeo | Wikimedia Commons
Parlamento Europeo | Wikimedia Commons
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 13, 2024
2 minutes read

The European Union approved legislation to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The plenary session of the European Parliament passed an ambitious regulation on the use of AI. It is the last step before countries in the European Union begin to apply the regulations.

The legislation had 523 votes in favor, 46 against and 49 abstentions. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was pleased with the result. She described the measure as innovative and claimed that - in her opinion - it guarantees greater security.

"This will benefit Europe's fantastic pool of talents. And set a blueprint for trustworthy AI throughout the world," said the president of the European Commission on her X account.

As AFP recalls, "The original bill, considered unprecedented worldwide, had been presented by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, in April 2021. However, the appearance at the end of 2022 of ChatGPT, from the Californian company OpenAI, capable of writing dissertations, poems or making translations in seconds, gave the project a new dimension."

Models with different requirements

The adopted regulations require that general-purpose AI models must comply with transparency obligations, as well as European copyright regulations. Meanwhile, systems considered high-risk (such as those used in critical infrastructure, education, or law enforcement) will be subject to stricter requirements.

"The text supported by MEPs also plans to prohibit citizen rating or mass surveillance systems, or even the remote biometric identification of people in public places," AFP detailed.

The legislation also requires a European AI Office to monitor and apply sanctions.

"Non-compliance with the rules can lead to fines ranging from 35 million euros or 7% of global turnover to 7.5 million or 1.5 % of turnover, depending on the infringement and size of the company," reported AFP.

"Planning for the promises and complexities of artificial intelligence"

The European Parliament's approval comes amidst escalating concerns regarding the advancement of artificial intelligence. The law will probably be the first of many around the world. For example, last month Congress announced it is working on fully regulating artificial intelligence (AI) to try to keep up with this technology and, in turn, detect and manage the dangers it entails. For this reason, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the creation of "a bipartisan and specific working group" to know how to direct it.

"Because advancements in artificial intelligence have the potential to rapidly transform our economy and our society, it is important for Congress to work in a bipartisan manner to understand and plan for both the promises and the complexities of this transformative technology," explained the speaker in a statement on his website.

The CEOs of the main AI technology companies have warned the public about the risks. For example, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said that "social imbalances" could have dangerous consequences in terms of artificial intelligence (AI).

"I'm not that interested in the killer robots walking on the street direction of things going wrong. I'm much more interested in the very subtle societal misalignments, where we just have these systems out in society and through no particular ill intention, things just go horribly wrong," Altman said in a statement reported by Axios.

Topics:

Recommendation

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

White House assumes that Nicolás Maduro will retain power by force in the next “elections” in Venezuela

El asesor de seguridad nacional, Jake Sullivan, habla durante la rueda de prensa diaria en la Sala de Prensa Brady de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

White House allocates Army savings to send $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

Javier Milei

Milei wages war on narcoterrorism: How Rosario became the 'Sinaloa of Argentina

Joven con una bandera trans.

UK will not provide puberty blockers to minors

Foto del soldado fallecido Itay Chen.

IDF confirms death of American-Israeli Sergeant Itay Chen

Un avión israelí se prepara para despegar en una foro de 2022.

Israel destroys several Hezbollah rocket launchers after launching more than 100 missiles in the Golan Heights

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry (3rd-L) leaves the auditorium after speaking to students during a public lecture on bilateral engangement between Kenya and Haiti

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns

Cuerpos de seguridad desplegados en Haití / AFP

U.S. commits an additional $100 million to a UN-backed multinational security force in Haiti

Funcionarios izan la bandera nacional sueca en un mástil durante una ceremonia de izado de la bandera para la adhesión de Suecia a la OTAN en la sede de la Alianza del Atlántico Norte en Bruselas, el 11 de marzo de 2024.

Sweden formally joins NATO