The daughter and son-in-law of a Republican representative from Missouri were murdered by gangs in Haiti where they had been serving as missionaries since 2022

The couple was ambushed and shot dead while leaving a church in Port-au-Prince overnight.

May 25, 2024
The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri Republican Rep. Ben Baker were killed in a violent attack by a criminal gang in Haiti's capital. Natalie, 21, and her husband Davy Lloyd, 23, were serving as full-time missionaries in the country in crisis.

As reported by Missions In Haiti, Inc., the couple was ambushed and shot to death along with the director of their missionary group, Jude Montis, 45, as they left a church in Port-au-Prince at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

"They were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys," the non-profit organization reported.

Baker's reaction

The Republican lawmaker shared his devastation on Facebook, asking for prayers for his family and describing the pain of losing his daughter and son-in-law.

My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain. Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength,” he wrote.

The bodies were recovered

Later, it was reported that the American embassy in Haiti managed to recover the bodies of Davy and Natalie. However, they are still working to transport them to the United States.

“We have to obtain a waiver that will allow their bodies to be transported without being fully embalmed due to the lack of facilities that provide that service in Haiti. After that, we have to find an airline that will be willing to do the transport,” indicates a statement posted from Baker's Facebook account.

Service history

After getting married in June 2022, Davy and Natalie Lloyd began their missionary service by joining Missions In Haiti, an organization founded by Davy's parents in 2000 that sought to positively impact the Caribbean island, focusing on the needs of children.

Donald Trump speaks out

After the news was announced, former President Donald Trump expressed his regret for the tragedy, urging those responsible for these acts of violence to be found.

"God bless Davy and Natalie. Such a tragedy! Haiti is totally out of control! Find the killers NOW!" he said on Truth Social.

Escalation of violence in Haiti

Haiti has been facing an alarming crisis of violence perpetrated by armed gangs who want to take control of various areas of the country for several years. However, the situation has worsened in recent months.

According to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), between January and March 2024, nearly 2,500 people have been killed or injured due to the escalation of violence. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the previous three months, from October to December 2023.

Gangs have also attacked essential infrastructure such as police stations, prisons, schools, hospitals and places of worship, significantly worsening the situation in the country.

