Called Alberto, the meteorological phenomenon could leave between 5 and 10 inches of precipitation and be accompanied by 39 mph winds.

Texas activated the storm warning due to the imminent arrival of a tropical storm. Called Alberto, the meteorological phenomenon could leave between 5 and 10 inches of precipitation and be accompanied by winds of up to 39 mph.

A satellite loop of Potential Tropical Cyclone One over the southwest Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening. Associated rain bands are expected to move into south-central Texas Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/zRLO2jXoLI — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 19, 2024

The storm, alerted by the National Meteorological Service, also activated the warning regarding the possible arrival of tornadoes in the state. It is true that they will be isolated phenomena but they could reach the maximum level and, for this reason, the meteorological organization asked for caution, especially between 9 am and 7 pm (local time) this Wednesday:

There is also Level 1 of 5 risk of isolated tornadoes during the day on Wednesday. These tropical tornadoes tend to be weaker and more short-lived compared to tornadoes we get in the Spring time. Nevertheless, be prepared to shelter if a tornado warning is issued for your area. pic.twitter.com/AXxdIwDQo8 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 18, 2024

Governor Greg Abbott also asked Texans for caution. The Republican assured that he activated the state's Emergency Management Center that will provide different resources to help citizens who may be affected by the storm:

Directed @TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center ahead of incoming severe tropical weather. Texas is activating all necessary resources to support Texans and communities potentially impacted by excessive rain and flooding. pic.twitter.com/8um93ykl9W — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 19, 2024

Specifically, Fox 7 Austin pointed out, the Texas Forest Service will activate four Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System attack teams that will be made up of 100 people and 24 vehicles while the state National Guard will deploy three ground transportation platoons composed of more than 40 people and 20 vehicles as well as CH47 Chinook helicopters.