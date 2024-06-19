Society

Texas activates storm warning due to the imminent arrival of a tropical storm

Called Alberto, the meteorological phenomenon could leave between 5 and 10 inches of precipitation and be accompanied by 39 mph winds.

Mapa del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Texas con las alertas ante la inminente llegada de una tormenta tropical para el miércoles 19 de junio de 2024.
(National Weather Service)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
June 19, 2024
Less than a minute

Texas activated the storm warning due to the imminent arrival of a tropical storm. Called Alberto, the meteorological phenomenon could leave between 5 and 10 inches of precipitation and be accompanied by winds of up to 39 mph.

The storm, alerted by the National Meteorological Service, also activated the warning regarding the possible arrival of tornadoes in the state. It is true that they will be isolated phenomena but they could reach the maximum level and, for this reason, the meteorological organization asked for caution, especially between 9 am and 7 pm (local time) this Wednesday:

Governor Greg Abbott also asked Texans for caution. The Republican assured that he activated the state's Emergency Management Center that will provide different resources to help citizens who may be affected by the storm:

Specifically, Fox 7 Austin pointed out, the Texas Forest Service will activate four Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System attack teams that will be made up of 100 people and 24 vehicles while the state National Guard will deploy three ground transportation platoons composed of more than 40 people and 20 vehicles as well as CH47 Chinook helicopters.

Topics:

Recommendation

Criminal ecuatoriano de nueva York

New York: Immigrant arrested for the rape of a minor in broad daylight

El gran béisbol Willie Mays observa durante la ceremonia de la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad en la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC, el 24 de noviembre de 2015

Legendary baseball player Willie Mays dies at 93

Doctor Anthony Fauci | Archivo/ Cordon Press

Fauci finally publicly acknowledges that keeping schools closed for so long during COVID was a 'mistake'

Justin Timberlake mugshot

Justin Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test after being arrested for drunk driving

Menores trans

Five trans teenagers victorious this female high school track season

Bandera

Office of the Director of National Intelligence celebrates Pride month with rainbow manicures and LGBT flag crochet courses

IA Lexica

UNESCO reports that several AIs promote antisemitism and Holocaust denial

La actriz francesa

Anouk Aimée, icon of 20th century French cinema, dies

Albañiles trabajando durante un largo día de calor.

More than 265 million people are preparing for the first major heat wave in the northeast of the country