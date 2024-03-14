Tension grows between Milei and the Argentine Congress: Senate overturns the libertarian's mega deregulatory decree

The opposition took advantage of the president's lack of legislators to partially reject the package of measures that aim to remove a good part of the local bureaucracy.

Javier Milei once again clashed with the Argentine Congress, whose Senate voted on Thursday to reject the mega decree to deregulate the country. However, for the package of measures that aim to remove a good part of the total bureaucracy to be entirely rejected, it will also have to be voted down by the Chamber of Deputies, which does not yet have a date set for the vote.

Just days after taking office, and with Congress on vacation, the president announced a large package of measures to remove much of the local bureaucracy. These measures were framed in what is locally known as the Emergency Necessity Decree (DNU). Protected by Article 99 of the national constitution, it allows the president to legislate in exceptional situations and to take urgent measures that cannot wait.

The opposition took advantage of the libertarian's lack of legislators and rejected the DNU in the Senate, with 42 votes against and only 25 in favor.

Now, what will happen to the decree?

The Senate vote does not affect the validity of the DNU since both chambers of Congress must reject it. Therefore, if the deputies approve, the text will remain valid.

Hours after its announcement in December, Milei had clarified that the package of measures aimed to begin the "reconstruction" of the country and "return freedom and autonomy to individuals."

Why is it important to Milei?

The decree contains much of the president's agenda, particularly related to freeing up a large part of the economy. This is why the government has already announced that they have "plan B and plan C" in case the deputies finally overturn the package of measures.

One by one, all the points of Javier Milei's deregulatory decree