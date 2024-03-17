Suarez's brace gives Inter Miami the win without Messi

The Uruguayan managed to break the tie with DC United in Washington in the last minutes with two providential goals.

(AFP / Voz Media) Despite the absence of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami won 3-1 away to DC United on Saturday in MLS thanks to a brace from Uruguay's Luis Suarez.

'El Pistolero' came off the bench in the 62nd minute with the score tied 1-1 and scored both goals in the 72nd and 85th minutes at Audi Field stadium in Washington DC.

Secured all 3️⃣ points ✅ Read more about tonight’s match here: https://t.co/ccmMN3bqmu pic.twitter.com/10Cz9oLtRN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 16, 2024

American Jared Stroud had given the home side the lead in the 14th but Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana equalized for Miami in the 24th, before Suárez's brace.

The 37-year-old Charrúa striker moved into the MLS scoring lead with four goals in five games.

Counting his participation in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Suarez has six goals in his last five games in a brilliant start to his first season in Miami.

With the win, Inter remains at the top of the Eastern Conference with 10 points from five games.

Suárez's inexhaustible goalscoring instinct compensated for Messi's absence due to a hamstring injury in his right leg.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino declined to confirm whether the Argentine star will be fit for the Albiceleste's friendlies against El Salvador in Philadelphia and Costa Rica in Los Angeles on March 22 and 26.