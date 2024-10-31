Hezbollah attack leaves five dead in northern Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Five people were killed Thursday in the town of Metula, in northern Israel, by a direct hit from a rocket fired from southern Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist group.

The projectile, which landed in an agricultural area located about 300 feet from the border with Lebanon, killed one Israeli and four foreign workers.

Israeli authorities further reported that one person was seriously wounded as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued to attack the north of the Jewish State. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 30 launches were identified in the region that were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.

Earlier this week, Avhisai Stern, mayor of Kiryat Shmona, a city in northern Israel, commented on the arrival of envoys from U.S. President Joe Biden, who are in the region to help advance a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. In an interview with the Israeli news portal Ynet, Stern said, "The key is not what is written in the agreement, but how it is enforced or how its implementation is guaranteed afterwards."

The mayor expressed skepticism about the current conditions, stating that he does not believe they are conducive to an agreement that would ensure enforcement.