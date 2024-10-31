Eight of the eleven ministers of the Supreme Court of Mexico present their resignation

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice reported that eight of the high court's eleven justices, including its president Norma Piña, decided to resign before the Mexican Senate. In seven of the cases, the resignation will be effective on August 31, 2025.

"The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation informs that eight members of this High Court presented their resignation before the Senate of the Republic, effective for seven ministers as of August 31, 2025, as established in the Judicial Reform published last September 15 in the Official Gazette of the Federation," the Supreme Court explained in a brief statement published on its official website.

The court detailed that the members of the court who announced their decision were President Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, Luis María Aguilar Morales (who concludes his term as minister on November 30), Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, Alberto Pérez Dayán, Javier Laynez Potisek, Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá, and Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat.

The ministers' decision is linked to the recent controversial judicial reform promoted by former socialist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador which was backed by the new President Claudia Sheinbaum. In fact, Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat in her resignation letter announced that she will not accept the pension established in the judicial reform, which she has spoken out against, in order to maintain her space of dignity and freedom.

"In order to maintain my space of dignity and personal freedom, I choose not to accept, under such conditions and when the time comes, the payment of the monthly amount of money to which I am entitled as a future retired member of this court," she said in the letter obtained by the Mexican newspaper El Universal.