YouTube censors VOZ interview with Agustín Laje for alleged 'medical misinformation' about vaccines

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

YouTube removed from its platform an interview of political scientist and writer Agustín Laje conducted by journalist Karina Yapor for VOZ, citing "medical disinformation."

In the video, Laje addressed topics such as globalism, the elections in the United States and the political situation in Latin America, and presented his new book "Globalism: Social engineering and total control in the 21st century." However, his criticism of COVID-19 vaccines led YouTube to apply censorship.

YouTube's pleaYoutube

Laje's statements on the pandemic and vaccines

During the interview, Laje questioned the measures taken by several governments during the pandemic, especially in relation to vaccination mandates. According to the political scientist, these imposed policies brought consequences that have resulted in lawsuits and criticism due to the side effects that some people have experienced after receiving the vaccine.

In addition, Laje raised questions about who assumes responsibility for the damages related to these governmental decisions, framing his criticisms in what he suggests is social control through public health policies.

YouTube's censorship arguments

YouTube justified the removal of the video on the grounds that it contained information potentially dangerous to public health. The platform relies on a policy prohibiting the dissemination of content that spreads misinformation about vaccines approved and endorsed by health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, YouTube threatened that VOZ could face more severe sanctions if it persists in posting such content. According to the platform's policies, a second violation within a 90-day period could result in the channel being restricted, preventing VOZ from uploading videos, making posts or live streaming for a week.