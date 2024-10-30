At least 50 dead due to flooding in Spain
Strong winds and torrential rains have battered several areas of the country since the beginning of the week.
Rescue services reported that at least 51 people were killed by flooding caused by torrential rains in Valencia (Spain).
Desde AUGC, expresamos nuestro total apoyo y solidaridad a todos los afectados por la #DANA en el este de España.— AUGC Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@AUGC_Comunica) October 29, 2024
Los guardias civiles están en máxima alerta, dedicados al auxilio y protección de la ciudadanía en estos momentos críticos.
Mucho cuidado compañeros. pic.twitter.com/uhlnlXwgQn
"First assessment carried out by the various security and emergency bodies and forces: provisional death toll of 51 people," the Valencia relief services said on social network X.
‼️Comunicado Oficial del Cecopi:— Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) October 30, 2024
◾️Procedimiento de Múltiples Víctimas activado desde anoche:
➡️Primer balance realizado por los distintos cuerpos y fuerzas de seguridad y emergencias: cifra de víctimas mortales provisional de 51 personas
➡️Se está iniciando el proceso de…
"The process of recovering and identifying the victims is beginning," they added.
Strong winds and torrential rains have battered several areas of Spain since the beginning of the week, causing flooding especially in Valencia and the Andalusia region.
La poderosa fuerza del agua que todo lo arrasa a su paso. Impresionantes las imágenes de la DANA en Valencia, España. Se trata de una Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos (DANA). El reporte oficial indica que hay fallecidos, pero todavía no se sabe cuántos.— Patricia Janiot (@patriciajaniot) October 30, 2024
Son imágenes pavorosas… pic.twitter.com/62ovvMJxgJ
The president of the Valencia region detailed that some parts of the Valencian Community were still without telephone service and electricity on Wednesday morning and certain places remained inaccessible due to flooded roads.
Images recorded Tuesday showed torrents of water sweeping down streets and washing away vehicles. Rail and air travel to the area has been severely affected.
The Congress of Deputies held a minute's silence Wednesday in honor of the victims.