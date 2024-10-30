At least 50 dead due to flooding in Spain

Members of a family walk through a mud-covered street after flooding. AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

Rescue services reported that at least 51 people were killed by flooding caused by torrential rains in Valencia (Spain).

"First assessment carried out by the various security and emergency bodies and forces: provisional death toll of 51 people," the Valencia relief services said on social network X.

"The process of recovering and identifying the victims is beginning," they added.

Strong winds and torrential rains have battered several areas of Spain since the beginning of the week, causing flooding especially in Valencia and the Andalusia region.

The president of the Valencia region detailed that some parts of the Valencian Community were still without telephone service and electricity on Wednesday morning and certain places remained inaccessible due to flooded roads.

Images recorded Tuesday showed torrents of water sweeping down streets and washing away vehicles. Rail and air travel to the area has been severely affected.

The Congress of Deputies held a minute's silence Wednesday in honor of the victims.